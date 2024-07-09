A flood of unclaimed pets hits BARC

IN the past year there has been a 50 per cent jump in the numbers of unclaimed pets at BARC animal shelter.
Many are not chipped, which means they can't be returned to their owners.
Many also haven't been desexed.
And some are the result of breeders still trying to make big bucks after the heyday of the COVID era and flooding the market with cheaper pets.
Jonathan Magrath caught up with the volunteers (and some very cute puppies) to find out what was happening.
If you're looking for things to do this winter, a big program of events has been rolled out to keep you on the move. Check it out.
There's 21 must-do's on the list and plenty of food experiences linked to our status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and markets.
In sport, Nathan Spicer reports that the Bendigo footy league has a new competition manager, Tom King, who will replace the outgoing Cameron Tomlins. Find out what's in store.
And Kieran Iles caught up with Cayde Hayes, who admits she is still on a high a week after her stunning Victorian Netball League debut for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team.
Stay dry.
Juanita Greville, Editor
