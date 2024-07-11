Large home on four acres in Laanecoorie

Sitting a mere 2km from the Loddon River and also just 5km from the Laanecoorie Lakeside Resort, this property offers a wonderful setting for the family and guests.
The home is in an elevated position with both formal and relaxed garden beds around it, along with towering trees to provide shade.
Designed for living and entertaining, the home has three bedrooms, a study, and multiple distinct living spaces. Each bedroom has a walk-in robe and the main also includes an ensuite.
The floorplan labels one of the living spaces as a library, another as a lounge, and there's also a bar with a unique water feature. Then there's the open plan kitchen, meals and living area. The kitchen has parquetry flooring and granite benchtops, and from here you can easily keep an eye on the semi-enclosed entertaining area and fernery.
The land area is about four acres and roughly half is fenced into a paddock suitable for a couple of horses or some pet sheep and goats.
Other improvements include an oversized double garage, an 8x5.5m storage shed, a 5x4m shed with a concrete floor and power, and a 20x8m Colorbond shed partially lined and equipped with permitted kitchen and bathroom facilities.
There's also 84,500 litres of rainwater storage and a 6.5kW solar system.
