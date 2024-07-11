Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Large home on four acres in Laanecoorie

By Feature Property
July 11 2024 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large home on four acres in Laanecoorie
Large home on four acres in Laanecoorie

3 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 61 Grisold Road, Laanecoorie
  • $790,000 - $830,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Martin Skahill 0427 431 744
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Sitting a mere 2km from the Loddon River and also just 5km from the Laanecoorie Lakeside Resort, this property offers a wonderful setting for the family and guests.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.