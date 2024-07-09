'We want to finish off strong': Strikers with point to prove against Waves

REWARD for their season-long effort will be a motivator for the Bendigo Strikers against VNL championship cellar-dwellers Peninsula Waves at the State Netball Centre on Wednesday night.
Having distinguished themselves with seven wins to date in their first season in the state's premier netball league and more than a few narrow losses, coach Tracey Brereton is eager for the Strikers to not undo their good work in their final two games.
Victories against the winless Waves and Melbourne University Lightning (8-10) in their season-ending clash the following Wednesday could propel the Strikers as high as sixth place on the ladder in their debut season.
They have had their chances in recent weeks, losing their last two matches against the second-placed Boroondara Express and fifth-placed Geelong Cougars by a combined five goals.
While a clash against the Waves, who the Strikers beat by 42 goals early in the season, should prove an easier assignment, Brereton has warned against complacency.
"You never count anyone out in this league," she said.
"Looking at the scores, Peninsula have certainly gotten better.
"Some of their margins have gotten closer.
"For us, we just need to knuckle down and understand that we want to finish off strong.
"And by finishing off strong, it means not being laxadaisical about things and getting in there and proving a point.
"We have got the opportunity now that if we can win the next two, we can finish on nine wins for the season, and nine wins for the season is nearly half.
"That would well and truly exceed expectations."
With one eye on the future, Brereton declared the Strikers' last two matches as crucial to the club's momentum going forward.
"I was asked early on in the season: 'what is a pass mark?'" Brereton said.
"I obviously knew we were going to be pushing hard to make finals, but if we were to finish middle of the road, that would be a big pass mark and that is exactly where we are at the moment, in the top eight.
"If we can win one more game, good, but if we can win two, even better.
"That sets us up beautifully for next season."
The Strikers will enter the game relatively fresh, with no BFNL matches scheduled last weekend, giving players a well-earned break after plenty of netball over the last month.
The Strikers 23-and-unders will have revenge on their minds after dropping their earlier season contest against the Waves by six goals.
Played in early April, the Strikers found themselves six goals down at quarter-time, but despite some impressive runs during the match, they could not never quite bridge the gap.
Coach Jayden Cowling is convinced his side has become stronger as the season has progressed, hence why he is viewing this game as an important gauge of their improvement.
"It's certainly a winnable game," he said.
"I missed this game last time as I was away at nationals, but I definitely remember us having our chances.
"As has been a common theme for us this year, there were a few basic errors that proved costly.
"Our plan is to keep them to a low and to get another win to finish off these last two weeks."
The Strikers will be bolstered by the return of midcourter Mackenzie O'Dwyer, who missed last week's game against the Express while attending a national squad camp, while goaler Chloe Langley is expected to be fit after being sidelined with a chest infection last week.
They will though be without Harriet Gall, whose turn it is to attend a national squad camp this week.
For Cowling, a fifth, or even sixth win of the season against either the Waves or Melbourne University Lightning the following week would be the icing on the cake of a season filled with excitement, progress and learning for his side.
"The girls deserve it," he said.
"We spoke about it on the weekend, that 20 weeks into the season, we are a completely different team to what we were. Not only on the court, but off the court.
"You can see the girls bonding a lot more off the court.
"If we could get at least one more win it would be a great reward for them."
With two rounds remaining, the Strikers (4-16) are the best placed of the three expansion teams in the 23-and-under competition.
The Western Warriors are 11th with four wins and 16 losses, while the Gippsland Stars (2-18) are 12th.
