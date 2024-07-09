Bendigo Advertiser
Tom King appointed as new Bendigo Football Netball League manager

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 9 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
New BFNL manager Tom King. Picture supplied
New BFNL manager Tom King. Picture supplied

The Bendigo Football Netball League has a new competition manager, Tom King, who will replace the outgoing Cameron Tomlins.

