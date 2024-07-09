Tom King appointed as new Bendigo Football Netball League manager

The Bendigo Football Netball League has a new competition manager, Tom King, who will replace the outgoing Cameron Tomlins.
Tomlins was appointed as AFLCV region manager in April but stayed on as BFNL manager whilst the search for his replacement was conducted.
BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said that following Tomlins's appointment, they would "seek expressions of interest from within the hub," and that is how the search transpired, with King having been with AFLCV since January 2023.
King will begin a transition into the role over the coming weeks ahead of the BFNL finals series.
He is currently the Commercial, Media, and Operations Manager at AFLCV, a role that includes managing all media channels and the AFLCV commercial partnerships manager.
King said he is looking forward to getting down to business.
"I am super excited to get started as the BFNL manager and look forward to working with Cam on my transition from my current role," King said.
"I am committed to supporting BFNL players, clubs, and the broader community, and I am eager to contribute to the league's future, starting with the 2024 finals series."
Tomlins added that King's background is the perfect experience for the job.
"We are excited by Tom's appointment to the important position of BFNL manager," Tomlins said.
"He brings significant experience and knowledge to the role in league operations, commercial partnership, key stakeholder management, and media operations.
"We congratulate Tom on his appointment and progression within the football and netball industry and acknowledge his dedication to the Commercial, Media and Operations role.
"We look forward to Tom leading the future success of the BFNL."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.