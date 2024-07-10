'It's an honour': finalist part of big moves into the future at DJAARA

There's major work afoot at the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, and amongst it all this 22-year-old is thriving.
Jacinta Douglas, DJAARA's traditional owner engagement officer, is a finalist for the Be.Bendigo's Young and Professional Award - "a pleasant surprise" for the Dja Dja Wurrung woman who began work at the indigenous organisation in 2021.
"To make it to the finals, especially hearing that there'd been so many applications made - I feel very grateful, grateful to be considered," she said.
Ms Douglas describes her role as a "conduit" between the corporation's Dja Dja Wurrung members and their representative on the First People's Assembly of Victoria, the body working to establish a state-wide Treaty.
She said her primary aim is to engage and inform the Dja Dja Wurrung community on treaty, which involving the distillation of information, engagement, event planning and bringing people together.
She also contributes to activities around community strengthening and membership meetings in times of celebration.
"It's, I think, ensuring that we have voice and representation in a way where all of our communities feel like they are being heard and listened to," she said.
As well as overseeing engagement on Treaty, the corporation will soon have a new Hattam Street corporate and community centre, which is currently under construction.
According to DJAARA, the centre will be the permanent base of their operations, as well as a home for a growing collection of cultural heritage artefacts, their emerging agriculture business, and the expansion of their cultural and natural resource management services.
Ms Douglas started a traineeship at the organisation in 2021, and the next year she co-authored the strategy development for DJAARA's forest gardening strategy, known as Galk-Galk Dhelkunya.
The document outlines the forest gardening framework and a strategic approach to implement it, including how partners can work with them and help Dja Dja Wurrung people fulfil their cultural responsibilities.
Ms Douglas also said she was particularly proud to be part of last year's YAPENYA, a week-long celebration marking ten years since the corporation signed a Recognition and SettlementAgreement (RSA) with the State of Victoria.
"I really care about ensuring representation and systemic justice for Dja Dja Wurrung people and country, but also First Peoples in a wider context," she said.
"I'm considering opportunities to pursue how I can better be an advocate for change in many spaces, whether that be in policy, strategy, agreement-making, and so forth."
It's not the first time DJAARA has been represented at the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
In 2023 their general manager Cassandra Lewis took out the Regional Women's Business Award.
Ms Douglas called her" an incredible leader".
"There's so much cultural, but also workplace strength and leadership to look towards and work with," she said.
"It's an honour to get to contribute to the Dja Dja Wurrung vision in my everyday work and also share the space with so many other incredible Dja Dja Wurrung people."
The three other finalists for the award are Jesse Cattell (William Farmer Funeral Directors), Alissa van Soest (Discovery Science and Technology Centre) and Kira Hyde (The KH Studio), with the winner to be announced at a Be.Bendigo gala awards event in August.
