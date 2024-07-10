Festive meals, carols and parties: seven ways to mark Christmas in July

Tis' the season for Christmas in July.
You can see it everywhere, from the holiday movies suddenly popping up to the desperate quest for plum pudding (there are a few around if you didn't stockpile in the post-Christmas sales).
If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate, check out our list.
Enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner or lunch any Sunday in July at the Balgownie Estate. The special menu includes classic Christmas dishes like Rolled Turkey Breast and Plum Pudding and comes with a glass of sparkling shiraz.
Where: Balgownie Estate, 46 Hermitage Road, Maiden Gully.
When: Sunday, 14, 21 and 28 July 2024.
The Shamrock Hotel will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for a special festive edition of Dragged To's Bingo Bonanza. Hosts DJ Cliterally and Spencer Street will be running the show with snacks and drinks available for purchase.
Where: 579 High St, Echuca.
When: Thursday 11 July 6pm - 9:30pm.
Celebrate the spirit of Christmas this July at the Farmers Arms Hotel. Proceeds from the two-course meal, live entertained and silent auction will go to Hepburn Regional Community Cheer.
Where: 1 East St, Daylesford.
When: Wednesday 24 July, 5:30pm - 10pm.
Join the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre's Giggle & Sing group for Christmas carols and a roast lunch. Guests are encouraged to bring one or two non-perishable food items to add to the Mini Food Pantry. Where: 52-54 Derwent Drive, Long Gully. When: Wednesday July 17, 12:30pm - 1:30pm.
Sing along to all the Christmas favourites over morning tea at the Bendigo Club. Margaret Dennis will be performing all the classics, from Silver Bells to I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause. Where: 22 Park Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, July 25 2024, 11am.
Dress in your favourite Christmas outfit for this 18+ night of finger food, live music and drinks at the Riddells Creek Football & Netball Club's Christmas in July party. The band will be playing nostalgic hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s and there will be a prize for the best Christmas outfit. Where: Riddells Creek Recreation Reserve, Telecommunication Tower, 32A Sutherlands Rd. When: Friday July 26, 7pm to Saturday July 27 2024 at 12am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.