Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Festive meals, carols and parties: seven ways to mark Christmas in July

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
July 11 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Balgownie Estate Bendigo is hosting a Christmas in July events. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Balgownie Estate Bendigo is hosting a Christmas in July events. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Tis' the season for Christmas in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.