Festive meals, carols and parties: seven ways to mark Christmas in July

Dress in your favourite Christmas outfit for this 18+ night of finger food, live music and drinks at the Riddells Creek Football & Netball Club's Christmas in July party. The band will be playing nostalgic hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s and there will be a prize for the best Christmas outfit. Where: Riddells Creek Recreation Reserve, Telecommunication Tower, 32A Sutherlands Rd. When: Friday July 26, 7pm to Saturday July 27 2024 at 12am.

