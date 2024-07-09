Man slammed daughter's head into wall multiple times during drunken attack

A man who slammed one of his daughter's head into a wall multiple times during a drunken assault on his family will be sentenced in August.
The 61-year-old, who has not been named to protect his victim's identity, pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-wife, 45, and two daughters, 22 and 17, at their family home in Bendigo.
The court heard on August 17, 2023 the man was at a pub where he drank heavily before heading to the home of his former partner and his daughters to retrieve a bag belonging to him.
After being told to leave, and having the front door locked on him by one of his daughters due to his drunkenness, he became angry and aggressive.
He eventually entered the home using a key he had and began screaming and yelling at his daughters.
At this point his ex-wife walked into the hallway, where the man swore at all three women.
He spat in the face of one of his daughters, pushed his ex-wife in the chest and grabbed his second daughter by her hair and slammed her head into a wall three times, leaving her with a headache.
While he was attacking one daughter, his other daughter, who he spat in the face of, began hitting him to protect her sister.
He was eventually pushed outside by his daughter and his ex-wife.
However, he grabbed his ex-wife by her hair and pulled her to the ground, hitting her in the face multiple times damaging to her nose and wrist.
The three women were eventually able to escape into the home and called triple-zero.
At this point the man threatened to throw away one of his daughter's electric scooter.
When police arrived the man was arrested and taken to the Bendigo police station.
The court heard the man had a history substance abuse and was "quite remorseful and quite ashamed" of his actions on the day of the assault.
Defence lawyer, Karin Temperley, said "he is regretful of his actions on that night" and he had diagnoses of anxiety and depression.
Ms Temperley said that "rehabilitation has to be a priority" and he was keen to engage with services to get on top of his alcohol use.
She said since the assaults intervention orders had been finalised between the man and the three affected family members and they had not been breached.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said it was "clearly, objectively serious offending" which needed to be stamped out.
Mr Huynh adjourned the matter to August 1 for sentencing.
In the interim the man will be assessed for a community corrections order and the victims will have the opportunity to make impact statements.
