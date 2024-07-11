Big home with great sheds in California Gully

Selling agent Gavin Butler describes this home as delightful and immaculately presented due to being exceptionally well maintained.
In terms of internal space, Gavin said the home is perfect for a family needing the option of five bedrooms and up to three living areas, plus a study area next to bedroom four.
For accommodation it has three downstairs bedrooms, each with a built-in robe. Also downstairs (and near the front of the home) the main bedroom is spacious and has a large walk-in robe and an ensuite.
In addition to this, there was an extension to the home during 2012 to create a fabulous upstairs guest room that could be used for a variety of other things instead such as a craft room, a games room or another lounge.
The floorplan includes a separate formal lounge at the front, plus an open plan area which includes the kitchen, meals and main living area. This kitchen was renovated in the last three years and there's a very useful butler's pantry.
There's also a covered entertaining area, plus a low-maintenance yard with lots of hard stand parking.
For covered parking there's a combined caravan port and carport with roller doors, plus a double garage attached to the home and a pair of sheds out the back.
Gavin said it is definitely a home where you simply move in and enjoy the benefits of being close to all of Bendigo's amenities.
