Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Six Vic Country representatives a proud moment for Pioneers program

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 9 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers six Vic Country representatives with former Pioneer Keely Fullerton (second from right) and coach Whitney Kennedy (right). Picture by La Trobe University Bendigo Pioneers Facebook page
Bendigo Pioneers six Vic Country representatives with former Pioneer Keely Fullerton (second from right) and coach Whitney Kennedy (right). Picture by La Trobe University Bendigo Pioneers Facebook page

If you needed positive affirmation that the Bendigo Pioneers girls' program is in healthy shape, then Vic Country's opening game of the 2024 Under-18 National Championship was that proof.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.