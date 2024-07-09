Six Vic Country representatives a proud moment for Pioneers program

If you needed positive affirmation that the Bendigo Pioneers girls' program is in healthy shape, then Vic Country's opening game of the 2024 Under-18 National Championship was that proof.
Six Pioneers were selected in the 23 that were defeated 7.11 (53) to 4.8 (32) by Queensland.
It was a proud moment for the program to see Lucia Painter, Alexis Gregor, Sasha Pearce, Sienna Hobbs, Lavinia Cox and Jemmika Douglas all wearing the Big V together at Brighton Homes Arena.
Pioneers coach and Vic Country defensive line coach Whitney Kennedy was over the moon with the girl's selection.
"It was great for the girls to all play alongside each other," Kennedy said.
"As a program, we couldn't be happier to have six girls in the squad and to have them all play in game one.
"It's a big reflection of what we're doing within our program and the work we've put in over the past 18 months, so to see it come to life on this stage is pretty cool."
Midfield gun Lucia Painter was put in the Vic Country best, continuing her excellent 2024 form.
"I thought Lucia (Painter) played really well and stuck to her role," Kennedy said.
"Her competitiveness and strength at the contest was excellent."
Kennedy had plenty of familiar faces at her disposal as the backline coach.
Pearce, Cox and Douglas - who fought admirably in numerous tough moments - lined up in the back six.
The defence restricted Queensland to three goals in the first half as Vic Country took a nine-point lead into the main break.
Queensland released the shackles in the second half, nailing four goals to none.
Despite the second-half fade out, Kennedy was still impressed by the back six.
"We were in the game for three quarters then ran out of legs in the final term, but the girls down back were great and executed our structures reasonably effectively.
"Sasha Pearce was outstanding.
"Her aerial work and one-on-one contests were top-notch.
"She rarely gets beaten in those situations, but to see her do the follow-up work as well was exciting.
"Jemmika Douglas continues to shine with her work from half-back.
"She's really good with her intercepting and ability to read the play in front of her, then responding to that which comes from her strong footy instincts.
"That's the sort of stuff we can't coach - she just plays what she sees, and we encourage her to do that because it's her strength.
"Lavinia Cox got more into the game in the second half when she worked up the ground a little bit more.
"She's probably the one who is a more attacking defender, which is something that she wants to get better at.
"With Lavinia, it's about finding the balance between allowing her to play that attacking defensive role and making sure she's accountable enough to defend a small forward when required."
Former Pioneer and current Gold Coast Suns AFLW player Keely Fullerton made a surprise appearance to cheer on the girls she lined up alongside last year.
Kennedy said it was a sign of the Pioneer's strong culture.
"Keely showed up, which was a nice surprise for the girls, considering she lives an hour away," Kennedy said.
"It only appears to be a small gesture, but that is a big part of our program that we have girls return and support us, which reflects the positive work we're doing."
Vic Country next play this Sunday following the boys virtual National Championships grand final.
