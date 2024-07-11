Bendigo Advertiser
A private paradise close to everything in Epsom

By House of the Week
July 11 2024 - 4:40pm
4 BED | 3 BATH | 9 CAR

  • 24 Watson Street, Epsom
  • $725,000 - $745,000
  • LAND: 5500 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: DCK Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Justin Pell 0408 949 775 or Marc Cox 0419 915 273
  • INSPECT: By appointment

A short distance from Epsom and North Bendigo, this home on a very private bush block has a remarkably flexible layout.

