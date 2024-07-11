A private paradise close to everything in Epsom

A short distance from Epsom and North Bendigo, this home on a very private bush block has a remarkably flexible layout.
In terms of its interior design, "the home has a nice beachy feel to it," said selling agent Justin Pell.
"There's a serene feel to it. It's spacious, it's private, it's very, very neat and tidy, and being so close to everything is the big benefit of it".
As for the presentation, "it's got to be seen to be believed. It's one of those places that presents just as good in person as it does in the photos."
Over the years the home has also has "tasteful upgrades throughout," and it's been very well looked after.
Justin also noted the land size is about 5500 square metres, and the provision of parking for a caravan under a raised carport along with access from the side and the front. There's also a lot of shed space to describe but we're getting ahead of ourselves.
A major flexibility of the layout is the self-contained wing (essentially an apartment) which can be closed off from the rest of the home. It has a bedroom with a built-in robe, an open-plan living area with a kitchenette, plus a toilet and a shower. This would be perfect for guests, or for a relative to live somewhat independently.
At the other end of the home, the main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite, plus a door directly onto a decked pergola.
Other modes of flexibility come from having two distinct living rooms, one of which could be used, the way it is, as a fifth bedroom.
There is also a sitting room, plus an open-plan kitchen and meals area.
Outdoors but still under cover there's a large front verandah and a back verandah for entertaining, plus extensive landscaping and established gardens.
A covered barbecue area is attached to the biggest shed. Speaking of which, this structure also has a sheltered storage bay attached to one side, a soundproofed studio room inside, a huge amount of parking inside and still enough room for a proper workshop area.
There are also garden sheds, plus a deep double garage attached to the home. And there's rainwater tanks, plus the home has solid fuel heating, split system heating and cooling, ducted evaporative cooling, town water and solar panels.
