Task force Luna investigating weekend tobacco store fire at Cohuna

Police have announced that Taskforce Lunar detectives are investigating an arson attack on a tobacco shop at Cohuna on the weekend and another in Ararat.
It was understood that a car was driven into the shop on Cohuna's main King George Street before it was set alight in the early hours of Sunday, July 7.
Nobody was inside the premises at the time but the building was completely destroyed, according to police.
The Cohuna CFA said that the building and the car were fully ablaze when firefighters arrived just before 3am and was starting to spread to neighbouring premises.
It had been thanks to the quick work of emergency services workers that the fire had been contained, they said.
Neighbouring businesses had sustained minor damage during the incident.
The other fire, at Ararat, was reported just after 1am on Saturday, July 6, when emergency services were called after police noticed smoke coming from inside a tobacco store on Ingor Street.
Police said the investigations into both incidents were ongoing.
The Cohuna Fire Brigade thanked the Kerang Fire Brigade, Kerang SES unit for providing assistance and local business Kimmy's Cafe for providing breakfasts.
"It is in times like these that we see the best in people, people who volunteer their time at any hour to help others, not for personal gain, but because it is the right thing to do," the brigade said in a social media post.
Anyone with information or dash cam/CCTV footage of either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Meanwhile, in a joint operation with the Australia Taxation Office (ATO), Taskforce Lunar detectives had seized a further three tonnes of illicit tobacco, more than $170,000 cash and 11 firearms as part of their investigation into the cultivation and distribution of illicit tobacco in Victoria, police said on Tuesday.
Five large rural properties in Victoria's west - at Landsborough and Barkly - had been targeted and were found to contain evidence of recent tobacco harvests, with 20,000 illicit cigarettes and a small quantity of cash also located at one of the Barkly addresses.
Homes in the northwestern Melbourne suburbs of Sydenham, Delahey and Melton South were also searched, yielding 200kg of illicit tobacco, five improperly stored firearms, documentation relating to the manufacture of illicit tobacco and keys believed to be for illicit tobacco farms.
At a Melton South address, 1.5kg of cannabis, approximately $60,000 cash, 10 shotgun rounds and 1000kg of illicit tobacco had been found located.
Police located 600kg of illicit tobacco, approximately $90,000 cash and six firearms which were improperly stored at one Delahey property, and approximately 600kg of illicit tobacco at another.
At a Sydenham address they found 900kg of illicit tobacco and a small quantity of cash.
One man had been charged and several others were expected to be charged over the tobacco finds, which overall, weighed more than 3.3 tonnes and represented approximately $6 million in lost excise, according to police.
They would allege the properties searched were linked to a significant leader of an organised crime syndicate involved in the illicit tobacco network, they said.
The investigation remained ongoing and anyone with information about illicit tobacco was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au, police said.
