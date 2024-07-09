Warm the heart with these 20 experiences in Bendigo this winter

Don't let the cooler temperatures get you down, there's a stack of events and experiences in Bendigo to warm the senses this winter.
Bendigo Tourism and the Heathcote Tourism and Development Board have combined forces with the City of Greater Bendigo for this year's newly released Ignite program, highlighting the best events for the whole family as well as food experiences celebrating Bendigo's status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
We've compiled 21 things to do as part of the program.
Experience the epicentre of woollen fashion, fine food and beautiful fibre featuring the popular Festival of Lamb, Women of Wool and Wearable Art. The Sheep and Wool show is on from July 19 to 21 at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The Moonlight Market returns to Hargreaves Mall from 3pm to 8pm on July 20. The market features live music and art, speciality food trucks, street performers, a huge range of stalls from crafty creators, talented food producers, jewellery and much more.
The Bendigo Writers Festival is back for another year, from August 16 to 18 and a variety of venues across Greater Bendigo. This year's program features a dinner at MacKenzie Hall with Australia's favourite cook and author Julie Goodwin, The History of Oysters and Champagne on the Victorian Goldfields with Max Allen and Richard Cornish, Milk and Merino panel session with Matthew Evans and An Edible Weed Walk through Rosalind Park Gardens.
The city's premier winter craft beer festival is celebrating its 10th year. Bendigo on the Hop is held at a number of venues, pubs and breweries across the CBD. Enjoy rare beers, locally made craft beers, food and live entertainment. This year's festival forms part of Bendigo Beer Week with a series of celebratory events.
One of Bendigo's top food destinations The Woodhouse is celebrating the colder months with a range of experiences. The restaurant has partnered with The Gospel for a rye whiskey tasting in July, has a special winter menu for August and is bringing the Taste of Italy to regional Victoria.
Bendigo Art Gallery's international Paris exhibition celebrates 170 works of art and artisan objects from the renowned collection of the Musée Carnavalet in Paris. The exhibition closes on Bastille Day, July 14.
Grab a special spiced mulled wine at Nimbus, a rooftop bar in the CBD. The bar is hosting winter boozy lunches on Saturdays and Sundays in a cosy setting to warm the heart.
Social enterprise PepperGreen Farm is branching out into tourist events, offering roasted marshmallows over a woodfire oven every Saturday. The community destination has a range of fresh produce available to buy at 40 to 44 Thunder Street, North Bendigo.
Red Energy Arena has winter delights at its outdoor heated entertaining space at its new and vibrant restaurant The Terrace serving a delicious winter menu at 91 Inglis Street, West Bendigo, open seven days.
Experience a three-course banquet style dinner in the Bridgewater Hotel's beautiful dining area, specially created by Chef Ethan and his team. Each course has been expertly paired with incredible wines from one of the Bridgewater Hotel staff's favourite local wineries, Turners Crossing Vineyard.
The Bendigo Community Farmers Market is held every second Saturday of the month at Dai Gum San. Talbot Market is every third Sunday of the month at 40 Scandinavian Crescent.
Beechworth Bakery has a selection of new winter goodies on the menu including golden veggie pie, Canadian date slice and salted caramel lattes.
One of Bendigo's top restaurants Alium Dining is offering a Dining in the Dark for a unique blindfolded experience and Truffle Degustation dinner paired with selected wines and spirits.
Vin Du Van Estate in Mandurang has partnered with Masons of Bendigo for a Slovenian-style Sunday lunch with wine tasting and a specially prepared menu from Masons of Bendigo chef and owner Sonia Anthony.
Peasant Prince returns to the Ulumbarra Theatre on July 30 for its award-winning children's version of Li Cunxin's iconic autobiography, Mao's Last Dancer.
We Are Family surveys the recent work of central Victorian artist Rob McHaffie. From super cool hipsters to commuters and lackadaisical youth, McHaffie's keen observations of his everyday surroundings reveal the idiosyncrasies and absurdities of contemporary Australian urban life with colour, whimsy and humour in equal measure. The exhibition is showing from August 10 to January 27, 2025.
La Boheme, the original bohemian love story, features Puccini's famous score in a new production, presented by Opera Australia. The show is playing at Ulumbarra August 3 at 7.30pm.
Nestled in the Heathcote wine region is Munari Wines, a family owned winery and cellar door. Munari is putting on cosy celler door evenings with exquisite wine and charcuterie boards to share, with monthly live music shows.
Located in Toolleen, Tellurian Winery is surrounded by vineyards, offering a beautiful backdrop for your visit. Ms Batterhams' pop up tasting menu features three savoury dishes, meticulously crafted by our Executive Chef, Travis Rodwell, paired with beautiful wines.
Warm up your Thursday evenings with Balgownie Estate Bendigo's steak and shiraz night, once a week through winter.
