Warm the heart with these 20 experiences in Bendigo this winter

The Bendigo Writers Festival is back for another year, from August 16 to 18 and a variety of venues across Greater Bendigo. This year's program features a dinner at MacKenzie Hall with Australia's favourite cook and author Julie Goodwin, The History of Oysters and Champagne on the Victorian Goldfields with Max Allen and Richard Cornish, Milk and Merino panel session with Matthew Evans and An Edible Weed Walk through Rosalind Park Gardens.

