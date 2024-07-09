Still life left in the Cats: Fiske confident LBU can finish season strongly

Lockington-Bamawm United is highly unlikely to play in the Heathcote District Football Netball League finals this year, but the Cats have the ability to shape who does.
Fresh from a confidence-boosting win over Huntly last Saturday, the Cats at their best are more than capable of ruining the top-five bids of two key aspirants in the latter stages of the season.
They could also provide a headache for a premiership contender that is chasing top spot on the ladder.
The Cats play sixth-placed Mt Pleasant (away), bye, fifth-placed Colbinabbin (home), second-placed North Bendigo (away) and bottom side Elmore (home) to finish the season.
With a frustrating 3-9 record through 12 games, LBU coach Stacy Fiske said the Cats' focus was on making a strong finish to the season.
"We want to continue that momentum from the Huntly win and continue to get better,'' Fiske said.
"The idea is to finish the season with as many wins as we can.
"If we can compete for long enough we've shown we can compete with the top teams.
"going to continue to drive as a group because we do have a lot of competitors within the group.
"Our season hasn't gone as well as we would have liked, so it would be nice to finish off strongly with some better performances against some of those top teams."
Meanwhile, Leitchville-Gunbower coach Shannon Keam is hoping this week's bye is perfect timing for the Bombers as they try to lock in the double chance for the finals.
In the run home the third-placed Bombers have the bye, fourth-placed Heathcote (home), ladder-leader White Hills (away), eighth-placed Huntly (home) and sixth-placed Mt Pleasant (away).
Two games clear in third place at the moment, the Bombers could need to win three of their final four matches to cement third spot.
Two wins out of four could be enough depending on percentage and other results.
On the back of Colbinabbin's shock win over White Hills on Saturday, Keam said the Bombers can't afford to take their eye off the ball in the run home.
"If you're not 100 per cent switched on you'll have a game on your hands,'' Keam said.
"Particularly at this time of year when it's cold and a bit miserable, you can go from wet weather footy one week to dry the next.
"You've got to be on your game, particularly when things are so tight (on the ladder)."
The highlight of round 14 action this Saturday is the top-of-the-table clash between White Hills and North Bendigo at Scott Street.
In other games, Huntly is at home to Colbinabbin, LBU travels to Mt Pleasant and Heathcote hosts Elmore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.