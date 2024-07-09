Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Insane': surge in unwanted and stray pets pushes shelter to breaking point

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 9 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Animal Relief Centre vet nurse Molly Watts with German Shepherd puppies. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Animal Relief Centre vet nurse Molly Watts with German Shepherd puppies. Picture by Darren Howe

The number of stray pets in Bendigo is the worst it has been in 10 years, according to Bendigo Animal Relief Centre operations manager Fra Atyeo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.