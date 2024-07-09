'Insane': surge in unwanted and stray pets pushes shelter to breaking point

The number of stray pets in Bendigo is the worst it has been in 10 years, according to Bendigo Animal Relief Centre operations manager Fra Atyeo.
The shelter has witnessed a 50 per cent rise in unclaimed pets in one year, with Bendigo volunteers unable to return them to their owners.
"They don't have a microchip and there's no collar and tag ... we're seeing a lot more stray pets without tracing," Ms Atyeo said.
The Bendigo service was still dealing with breeding from the COVID-19 pandemic, when pet ownership "skyrocketed" by 20 per cent.
Most of the litters surrendered to BARC were born accidently because people had not got dogs desexed.
"If you do have an accidental litter, please don't give it away free to a good home, please provide it to us so that we can make sure that pet goes out desexed and microchipped so we can rehome it responsibly," Ms Atyeo said.
Part of the "insane" 50 per cent jump in unclaimed pets was linked to breeders "still trying to make a buck", Ms Atyeo said.
Those people were breeding more puppies as buyers cut back on spending thanks to the cost of living crisis, she said.
"People have got those puppies, they're managing to sell one or two, they give one or two away, and the rest they bring to us," Ms Atyeo said.
"They're running out there without microchips, they then disappear from the person's home and we can't contact that person to say, 'we've got your pet dog', because we don't know how to contact them."
BARC offered free microchipping for pets and free registration for pets under 12 months.
The centre was also offering discounted dog desexing opportunities for residents with a concession card.
On July 1, the City of Greater Bendigo's new cat containment rule commenced, requiring cat owners to contain their pets to their properties 24/7.
Ms Atyeo said the cat containment rule was not contributing to a rise in cat surrenders.
"People say 'people won't reclaim their pets because of the new cat containment requirements', and my response to that was that people still reclaim their dogs even though there's dog containment requirements," she said.
Council laws require dogs to be on-leash everywhere except designated off-leash areas, such as dog parks.
MyVet Strathfieldsaye veterinarian Dr Susan Bibby said there were measures cat owners could take to make their home "cat-friendly".
"A cat-friendly home not only ensures the safety and well-being of cats but also enhances their quality of life," she said.
"Cats are naturally curious and territorial animals, they thrive in environments that offer mental and physical stimulation."
To transition an outdoor cat to an indoor cat, people should start by bringing it inside for short periods, gradually increasing the time spent inside.
Pet owners could consider a "catio", which was an enclosed outdoor space.
Dr Bibby said consult a vet if your cat showed signs of stress during the transition, including excessive grooming, hiding, change in eating habits or inappropriate toileting.
There would be an "education period" as the cat containment requirements come into effect, Ms Atyeo said.
"It's not a case of 'oh, your cat's out, here's a fine ... you get warnings and cautions, it's the same as if a dog were to get out," she said.
