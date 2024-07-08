Interest in female soccer is booming and Bendigo City wants a piece of it

Bendigo City FC is keen to introduce a female program as early as next year.
The club released an expression of interest notice late last week in a bid to see what demand there is in central Victoria for a senior and junior elite female development and pathway program.
Bendigo City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said his club already had several girls playing alongside boys in their under-age teams and the success of the Matildas on the world stage, combined with the increased numbers of girls playing in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League, made it a perfect time to introduce a pathway program.
"Female football is booming and BASL has done a great job of expanding it and promoting it at a grass roots level,'' Claridge said.
"When you look at the female football landscape in Bendigo there is scope for an elite pathway.
"We've been inundated with enquiries over the past six months asking why we don't run a pathway program like we do for the boys.
"That was the catalyst for us to put together this expression of interest.
"In Bendigo we have community football for women, but with the numbers we have coming through underneath, the next phase in developing the sport for females is to cater for the emerging talent coming through the game. Right now, it's not there."
BASL has a record number of female participants this season and the league runs a successful representative squad program for junior girls and boys, which includes participation in the Victorian Country Championships.
Claridge said Bendigo City, which has junior teams competing in NPL Victoria competitions and a senior men's team at State League level, was not trying to compete with BASL.
He said his club's program would be aimed at developing aspiring talent, much like the way the Bendigo Pioneers work alongside central Victorian Aussie Rules clubs.
"There's a greater number of girls playing which means there'll be a bigger pool of talented girls,'' he said.
"As a region, if we don't offer them further development they'll jump to AFL because the Pioneers have a female program, which is something we've already seen with a few girls in Bendigo.
"The gap between the good female players in Bendigo to NPL girls is quite a big gap because the standard of the NPL competition has improved exponentially.
"That massive gap is something we hope our program can help fill. We want to give the girls the opportunity to, firstly, develop in a more professional focused environment with good coaching and, secondly, provide a pathway that gives development for players who want to step into NPL Girls or NPL senior women.
"The NPL senior women's competition has four Bendigo girls in it that I can think of. Bendigo can produce quality players, but there is still that gap in development for the players who are not quite at that elite standard where they can jump straight from community football."
In a perfect world, Bendigo City would like to implement a senior women's program and multiple under-age teams, but Claridge is aware the club needs to crawl before it can walk.
"The expression of interest process is to see where the numbers are,'' Claridge said.
"We have ideas around starting with a senior women's State League team and, potentially, a girls of various ages academy program.
"Introduce teams in a staged format. Start with senior women, then the year following, after one season of an academy program, we might roll out under-17s, under-15s and under-13s.
"That's our thoughts at the moment, but the whole expression of interest is to determine how much demand there is.
"If there's a high number, which it already looks like there is, of girls who are quite talented and are aspiring for something extra in that under-13, 15 and 17 categories then we might have to shift our focus and introduce them all straight away.
"Whichever way we go, we're committed to starting a female program in 2025."
For now, the ball is at the feet of female players in central Victoria.
If the interest in the program is high, Bendigo City will start the application process with Football Victoria.
"We don't have a cut-off date, but we'll go to the end of July and then see where the numbers are,'' Claridge said.
"Then we'll have some targeted conversations with local players that can, potentially, if they're interested be part of the program.
"We've already had a few coaches express interest in coming on board. We'll try to formalise the approach we want to take by the end of August so that we can set up the applications we'll need to do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.