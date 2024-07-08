Bendigo's ballerinas get peek into life of a professional ballet dancer

Bendigo's aspiring dancers have been treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at the life of a professional dancer as part of The Australian Ballet's Let's Dance program.
The Let's Dance program, created in partnership with Telstra, aims to inspire and provide opportunities for young dancers in regional Australia.
"Let's Dance continues to highlight the importance of inspiring children all over Australia to explore dance," The Australian Ballet's artistic director David Hallberg said.
"We are excited that students will have the opportunity to participate and learn from our talented and dedicated staff as part of this impressive program."
A group of ballet students from the CV Dance Studio took part in a workshop run by some of Australia's top dance teachers.
They were also given the opportunity to observe a professional dance rehearsal, were given a backstage tour and watched a performance of Sleeping Beauty Act III by The Australia Ballet at the Ulumbarra Theatre.
