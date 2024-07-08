Shanahan, Travaglia light up carnival, Day-Wicks stars in Pioneers defeat

Bendigo Pioneers duo Tobie Travaglia and Jobe Shanahan enhanced their draft credentials again at the under-18 National Championships on Sunday.
Travaglia - playing for Vic Country - and Shanahan, the Allies, played key hands during a thrilling contest in Brisbane that ended in a 13.12 (90) to 14.4 (88) triumph for Vic Country.
The hard-running Travaglia has been among Vic Country's best players in all three of their matches so far this carnival.
A move further up the ground to the wing on Sunday saw him amass 19 disposals, 342 metres gained, five marks and a goal.
Shanahan was arguably the Allies' best, nailing three goals from 17 disposals and nine marks.
Pioneers coach and Vic Country assistant coach Danny O'Bree was impressed with the pair's efforts.
"It was a change of role for Tobie up on the wing," O'Bree said.
"He was able to showcase his running capabilities, but I expect him to be back in his regular role behind the ball against Vic Metro this Sunday.
"I thought Jobe was one of the best players on the ground.
"He's done a mountain of work and is getting rewarded."
Travaglia is a part of a three-man leadership group for Vic Country.
O'Bree has been impressed with how Travaglia has stuck to his guns despite the added pressure of a leadership role in a national carnival side.
"He hasn't really changed anything with his leadership, which is impressive," O'Bree said.
"The 18-year-olds who are leaders can sometimes try too hard when it comes to leadership, when focusing on their game and playing their role is what we want from them, but Tobie has a good balance."
Pioneers teammates James Barrat (ten disposals and five marks) and Lachlan Hogan (14 disposals and a goal) were also in action.
One player who wasn't at the Brighton Homes Arena was draft hopeful Archer Day-Wicks.
But after an impressive game for the Pioneers in Mildura on Sunday, the crafty forward-midfielder has a strong chance to find his way back into the side for Vic Country's virtual grand final against Vic Metro.
The two Victorian teams are undefeated (3-0) and eight points ahead of third-placed Western Australia, which means whoever wins Sunday's clash at Ikon Park will be crowned 2024 Under-18 National Champions.
Day-Wicks (24 disposals and three goals) was the Pioneer's best player against the GWV Rebels at the Mildura Sporting Precinct.
Tom Evans backed up his 27-disposal, one-goal game in round 12 with 25 possessions and a goal.
Their efforts weren't enough to get the Pioneers over the line, who faded out in the final term for a 10.9 (69) to 5.9 (39) defeat after being level at three-quarter-time.
Meanwhile, Lucia Painter was best on ground in the Vic Country girls opening game against Queensland.
Painter was joined by all five Pioneers teammates (Alexis Gregor, Sasha Pearce, Sienna Hobbs, Lavinia Cox, and Jemmika Douglas) that made the Vic Country squad in the 22.
The girls were greeted with a special appearance from former Pioneer and current Gold Coast Suns AFLW player Keely Fullerton.
Vic Country went down by 21 points to Queensland.
