Hunter, Pitson spark Bendigo City, Pope brilliance highlights junior win

Bendigo City kept its slim hopes of earning promotion alive with a commanding 4-0 win over Wyndham in their State League Five clash on Saturday.
In one of their best performances of the season, Bendigo City won 4-0 to move into fifth place on the ladder.
"It was a good performance because Wyndham is a hard side to predict,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"We were pretty close to being back to full strength, which made a massive difference. To keep a clean sheet and win like that was very pleasing."
Bendigo City's domination started in the opening minute.
Lewis Merriman worked the ball well down the wing and cut the ball inside to Ethan Hunter, who calmly slotted the ball home.
Bendigo led 3-0 by the main break and finished off the job with another goal in the second-half.
"It's always good to take any early chance because it takes the pressure off you a bit,'' Thomas said.
"I thought we dominated the rest of the game. We didn't give Wyndham anything and we were able to get a few boys that have been carrying niggling injuries off the pitch. We gave a couple of young boys a run, who don't normally get that opportunity."
Hunter and in-form youngster Sam Pitson finished with two goals each.
"Sam very rarely has a poor game. He's been great for a while now,'' Thomas said.
"Ethan has struggled with an ankle injury, so we've just tried to manage him through it and he deserved his two goals. He gives us another dimension- up front alongside Sam."
Declan Cahill returned from a month on the sidelines and was very good in defence, while Ollie Walker excelled in the midfield.
Bendigo City has 18 points - eight points behind second-placed Deakin University in the race for promotion to State League Four.
The two teams meet in a fortnight after Bendigo City has the bye this weekend.
"All we can do is focus on winning our matches,'' Thomas said.
"We're not too worried about the other teams. If we keep winning then we'll see how high we finish at the end of the season.
"The bye this week gives us the chance to get some guys over some niggling injuries and then we can focus on Deakin, which will be a massive game for us."
Two Bendigo City junior teams enjoyed strong wins on Sunday.
The under-15s and under-16s both scored impressive wins, while the under-14s and under-18s were defeated.
Jack Joynson-Baker's sixth goal of the season was enough to get the under-15s over the line in a 1-0 scoreline.
It was the under-15s first win of the season and the victory lifted them off the bottom of the table.
A standout performance from Ethan Pope was the highlight of the under-16s victory.
Pope scored all five goals in his side's 5-1 win.
The three points lifted Bendigo from 10th on the table to eighth.
The under-14s suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Brunswick City, while the under-18 scoreline was 5-0 in favour of Brunswick City.
