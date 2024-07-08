Playing with Phillips a priceless experience for Panthers players

Marong CVFL coach David Blume says Erin Phillips' appearance and the day surrounding her was a "great moment" for his team.
The 17.17 (119) to 1.0 (6) defeat to Golden Square on Sunday mattered little as the experience of playing alongside arguably the greatest AFLW player ever was a one in a lifetime.
A big crowd made its way to Malone Park to witness Phillips play her first game since retiring as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign.
Blume was wrapped with how the afternoon panned out.
"The crowd was awesome," he said.
"We haven't got many there to most games this year, so seeing cars all around the oval and people on the hill was a great moment for the girls.
"The girls were nervous with all the cameras around, but they loved it, and Erin went above and beyond with her time to help her teammates."
Phillips started the game in the middle but took some time to find her feet after a considerable layoff since her retirement last year.
A move behind the footy in the second quarter freed her up, and the three-time AFLW premiership player found plenty of the ball in a defence that was attempting to hold back a tsunami of entries.
Blume said having Phillips by their side for three quarters was a great experience for the back six.
"It was awesome for the girls in the back six having Erin down there," he said.
"Erin got them in a huddle after most goals and gave some advice which was awesome.
"We threw her into the middle first up, and you could tell it had been 18 months since she touched a footy.
"So when she came to the bench just before quarter time, we decided that the best thing for Erin was to put her at centre-half-back so all the play could unfold in front of her.
"Despite having never played in defence during her career, I think it worked really well."
The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-11 in their maiden CVFL season, but it was another step forward in their development.
Blume has been pleased with the progress his side has shown.
"The first time we played Square, we lost by 200, and we halved that margin yesterday, so it's evident we're definitely improving," he said.
"The girls are really engaged in their want to improve, and we're still getting strong numbers at training, plus having enough for a side each week.
"We've been able to introduce some strategies and tactics to help us improve structurally because of this."
Marong is back on the park this Sunday against the Bendigo Thunder.
