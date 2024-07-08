Player hospitalised, power outage and Borough blitz in dramatic BASL match

Eaglehawk outplayed CV League One foe Strathdale in a dramatic NAIDOC Week game at Truscott Reserve.
The annual Bendigo Amateur Soccer League stand-alone clash was eventful to say the least.
Five goals were scored, the power went out causing a 20-minute delay to the second-half and one of the Borough's brightest young talents was taken to hospital with a punctured lung and a bruised heart.
Midway through the second-half Caden Meeks was taken from the field spitting blood after a collision with Strathdale playing coach Kane Goldsworthy.
There was no malice in the incident and the Strathdale defender was awarded a free kick, but Meeks came off second best.
An ambulance was called and Meeks was taken to hospital.
"Caden's injury was a sour note,'' Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth said.
"I was talking to him this morning... he is doing okay and he hopes to be home from the hospital today or tomorrow.
"He'll have to take it easy for a few weeks. It doesn't sound like he'll be right for the League Cup final against Strathdale (on July 28)."
Smyth himself is also in doubt for the Cup final.
He was on crutches on Monday after having scans on Sunday on a leg injury. The scans cleared him of any broken bones, but the Borough playmaker faces a race against time to be fit for the July 28 battle.
Saturday night's game was minutes away from being abandoned after the power went off as the players were returning to the field for the second-half.
If the power was off for 30 minutes or more the game would have been abandoned, but the lights came back on after a delay of 20 minutes and the match resumed.
The Hawks held a 2-1 lead at half-time and went on to win 4-1 - their best performance for weeks.
"Happy with the result and happy that we consolidated second place, but it was a bit of a weird night,'' Smyth said.
"The NAIDOC Week game is always big, so it was good to get a win over our big rivals."
The Hawks set up the win with two quick goals midway through the first half.
Daniel Kelly scored a goal from a deflection and minutes later Meeks made the most of a lovely pass from Jesse Matthews and slotted the ball home.
The Blues reignited their night when Goldsworthy powered home a volley from the top of the box just before half-time.
The power outage and Meeks' injury took the gloss off the second-half, but the home side made sure of the points with two more goals.
Jesse Matthews scored from the penalty spot after Brent Hamblin was taken down in the box, while Smyth headed home a goal from a corner.
"I thought we dominated the first 40 minutes,'' Smyth said.
"The Strathdale goal just before half-time made us a bit more anxious because you never like to concede goals just before the break.
"Strathdale had a couple of spells in the second-half where they were dangerous, particularly from set pieces, but I thought we handled them pretty well."
Eaglehawk moved four points clear of third-placed Strathdale on the championship table.
"I don't think the score showed how well we played, but 4-1 is 4-1,'' Goldsworthy said.
"The lights going out turned a 15-minute half-time break into a 40-minute break, which buzzed a bit of life out of the game for us.
"We gave them everything (in the second-half), but credit to them they defended really well and the Eaglehawk midfielders worked really hard up and back.
"Disappointed with the result, but we'll enjoy the week off this week and then look forward to the Epsom game.
"Then we play Eaglehawk in the Cup final and we don't want to lose to Eaglehawk three times in one season, so that's a big game for us."
Goldsworthy said the incident with Meeks was unfortunate and that he'd reached out to the Borough forward on Sunday to check on his health.
While the men's game was action-packed on and off the field, the women's game was less eventful.
The home side Eaglehawk did manage to take a point off the higher-ranked La Trobe University in a 0-0 draw.
La Trobe went into the game as a clear favourite, but the Hawks produced one of their best defensive efforts of the season to keep a clean sheet.
In their previous encounter this year the Eagles thumped the Hawks 8-1.
This time around the Eagles couldn't break down a determined Borough back four.
The one point did lift La Trobe back into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Tatura.
Eaglehawk remains in the hunt for a top-four finish. The Hawks are just three points behind La Trobe with four games remaining each for the championship season.
