Lights shine bright at Great Stupa to mark the Dalai Lama's birthday

The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion has hosted a colourful event, Enlighten, with the Peace Park of the grounds transforming into a spectacle.
It was part of the global celebration of the Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.
It was his Holiness's 89th birthday and was celebrated in Bendigo with live music, colourful displays, offerings and food.
Dozens of people of all ages braced the chilly winter night to take part in the festivities.
Many of the Peace Park's religious and cultural sites were adorned with lights while mascots in costumes roamed the area.
The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion is a Buddhist temple and the largest Stupa in the world outside of the Asian continent.
At one point in the evening, the Stupa itself was covered in lights to allow it to reflect into the surrounding bushland.
