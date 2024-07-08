Maroons keep touch with finals contenders after returning to winners list

Nullawil is back in the NCFL finals hunt after an impressive 16.8 (104) to 12.10 (82) victory against Donald.
It took them within two points of fourth-placed Wedderburn, among a chasing pack that includes Wycheproof-Narraport, who are on 20 points with the Maroons, and Boort, a further two points behind.
"There is no doubt it was a massive win for our season," Maroons coach Darryl Wilson told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"It enables us to stick with the pack of teams chasing third and fourth spot."
Both sides used the wind to their advantage in the first half, with the Blues holding a three-point buffer at the main break.
Kicking against the tide in the third, the Maroons broke even and only lost the term by a point, which proved critical when they stormed home in a five-goal to-one last term.
"Donald is a really good side, and it was a seesawing game," Wilson said.
"The wind was going the opposite way it usually does at Nullawil, and we had it in the last quarter, which allowed us to put a gap on them and hang on."
It was the Maroon's first win since round eight.
In their last two outings, they were hammered by the Demons (62 points) and ladder leaders Birchip-Watchem (104 points).
But the Maroons have been decimated by injury in the past few months, and on Saturday, we saw what they're capable of producing when they get some quality back in their 22.
"We had a couple come back into the side including Matt Quigley, our ruckman Dean Putt, plus Matt Wade from a hamstring who was superb," Wilson said.
"I don't like using injuries as an excuse, but we've had seven or eight of our best ten players out, and that big defeat against Birchip-Watchem wasn't probably a fair reflection of where we're at.
"We expect a few more to return this week as well, including Travis Cloke and Jack Exell."
Meanwhile, Wedderburn returned to the winners list with a comprehensive defensive performance, beating bottom-placed Charlton 14.16 (100) to 1.7 (13).
It moved the Redbacks back into the top four at the expense of Wycheproof-Narraport ahead of an eight-point clash against Boort next weekend.
Captain Joe Lockhart was the Redback's best, while Tom Campbell slotted five goals.
Jake Hayes slotted two majors in his 200th senior game.
Elsewhere, Sea Lake-Nandaly thrashed Wycheproof-Narraport 18.15 (123) to 5.12 (42).
The Tigers professionally won every quarter in the perfect preparation ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against Birchip-Watchem next week.
The Bulls will go into that blockbuster clash in fine touch, having defeated St Arnaud 24.17 (161) to 3.4 (22) on Saturday.
Key forward Ben Edwards had his most productive day of the season, slotting ten goals.
