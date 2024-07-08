Aunty Lyn sends out call for continued unity through culture, history

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name of people who are deceased.
Aunty Lyn Warren has called out to Bendigonians to continue finding unity through experiencing the history, culture and community of Australia's First Nations cultures during NAIDOC Week.
"I encourage you to engage with as many events and activities as you can," Aunty Lyn said.
The theme for this year's celebrations is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.
"This year's theme is a call to continued unity and solidarity, for all Australians to come together and celebrate," she said.
"It celebrates not only the survival but the relentless spirit of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities."
"We encourage the whole community to get involved, whether it's at the art exhibitions or sporting events."
NAIDOC Week, which runs for seven days from the first Sunday in July, celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Hundreds showed up to the ceremony at Bendigo's Town Hall to celebrate the official opening on Monday, July 8.
The celebrations began with a flag raising and civil ceremony, during which a minute of silence was observed for the elders who have passed over the last year, including Bendigo's Aunty Fay Carter.
Deputy Mayor Matthew Evans said the theme was particularly appropriate for the first NAIDOC Week without Aunty Fay.
"This week all Australians have the opportunity to come together in recognition of First Nations people and share the joy, creativity and longevity of the oldest continuing culture on Earth," Mr Evans said.
A number of events are open to the public this NAIDOC Week, including trivia, a documentary screening and art exhibitions.
The full program can be found at the Bendigo District Aboriginal Co-Operative website.
