Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Aunty Lyn sends out call for continued unity through culture, history

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
Updated July 8 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uncle Jason Kerr playing the digeridoo during the opening ceremony. Picture by Georgina Sebar
Uncle Jason Kerr playing the digeridoo during the opening ceremony. Picture by Georgina Sebar

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name of people who are deceased.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.