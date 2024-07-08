Ever wanted to be a publican? The Tyson Reef Hotel is up for grabs

Have you ever wanted to be a publican in your local community?
The Tysons Reef Hotel, located on Weeroona Avenue, is on the market to buy.
The business is up for grabs with potential owners buying into a established hotel and client base.
The Tysons Reef Hotel boasts a well furnished and laid out bistro, public bar, beer garden and upstairs accommodation.
With lease options starting between five and 25 years, potential owners have the opportunity to put their individual stamp on the hotel.
The hotel's bistro seats up to 75 people, with another 100 in the beer garden and 40 more in the public bar.
Another 15 to 20 people are able to sit out on the verandah and enjoy the night with the front of the hotel being licensed until 11pm.
There is also a commercial kitchen.
The Tysons Reef Hotel already trades seven days a week.
Improvements have been made to the facade of the building in recent years including the installation of street art.
Only the lease for the business is for sale, not the freehold.
No price has been listed for the business.
