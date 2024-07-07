Bendigo Advertiser
'Dont give up' mentality to the fore for Buchanan on Gold Coast

By Nathan Dole
July 8 2024 - 9:34am
Andy Buchanan claims victory in the Oceania half-marathon championship on the Gold Coast.
BENDIGO athlete Andy Buchanan has added the Oceania half-marathon championship to an impressive list of achievements.

