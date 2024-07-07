'Dont give up' mentality to the fore for Buchanan on Gold Coast

BENDIGO athlete Andy Buchanan has added the Oceania half-marathon championship to an impressive list of achievements.
The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games marathon runner fought on to claim victory in last Saturday's 21.1km run on the Gold Coast.
Buchanan clocked a new personal best of 1 hour 2.25 minutes as he beat Isaac Heyne by two seconds.
A second back in third place was Japan's Shunsuke Shikama.
The "don't give up" mentality of Buchanan was to the fore.
"I wasn't feeling that great during the race and was almost dropped by the lead group a few times.
"I managed to stick with them and made a big move into the lead at 500 metres to go."
Buchanan was able to stay clear of the chasing pack to clinch victory.
"I was surprised to get the win," he said.
"I felt a bit average at the 18 kilometre mark.
"I went through some bad patches, but just stuck with it because I know they don't last forever."
There have been plenty of highs across Buchanan's athletics career on the roads, track, or cross-country circuits.
"Winning the Oceania title is great, but winning the actual race means a lot to me.
"I've been coming up to the Gold Coast for the past 20 or so year, often watching by parents, Alan and Jenny run in the marathon, so the race weekend has played a big part in my running journey."
I went through some bad patches, but just stuck with it because I know they don't last forever- Andy Buchanan
The journey included the Haspa Hamburg Marathon run last April where Andy Buchanan ran a time of 2:08.58 to be 11th.
His time was the seventh fastest marathon recorded by an Australian athlete.
Among the hundreds racing on the Gold Coast on Saturday was Echuca's Archie Reid in the half marathon.
A rising star in Athletics Bendigo region, Reid ran the 21.1km in 1:06.51 to be in 22nd place.
For Buchanan, Reid and the rest of the Bendigo Bats squad it's back to training and the build-up to the next round of the On-backed cross-country series run by Athletics Victoria.
Round six in the XCR season will be run on July 20 at Bundoora Park and incorporates the Victorian 10km cross-country championship and selection trials for the Australian titles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.