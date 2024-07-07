Rochester crash latest, residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
Making news this Monday morning is the latest update on Friday's tragic crash that claimed the lives of two people south of Rochester on Friday.
In other news, NAIDOC Week in Bendigo has been officially launched and a group of residents has re-launched Neighbourhood Watch in their suburb.
It was another big weekend of sport in central Victoria.
Great news for three Bendigo basketball identities, who have earned selection in the Boomers and Gangurrus squads for the Paris Olympics.
On the footy field, Lachlan Sharp kicked his 100th goal for the season in the LVFNL, while Marong's 42-game winning streak was snapped.
Colbinabbin pulled off the biggest upset of the HDFNL season when it edged out White Hills in a thriller.
It was a big day at Malone Park on Sunday as AFLW great Erin Phillips pulled on the boots for Marong in CVFLW action.
Hope your team won over the weekend and have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.