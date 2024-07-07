Forensics, stars, touring shows - taking the science where it's needed

For three and a half years Alissa Van Soest's job involved international travel and crime - or at least the simulation of crime.
At the time, the young science communicator was touring Australia, the UK and Ireland giving workshops on forensic science to schoolchildren.
"It was awesome," she says. "I'd go to schools and I'd set up a crime scene and the kids would come in and they'd have to solve the crime."
Before that, she travelled Australia in a semi-trailor truck doing science shows in rural and remote communities as a presenter with the museum Questacon's Science Circus program.
Then, when it came time to unpack her suitcase for good, Van Soest found the Discovery Centre, a not-for-profit science and technology organisation with a mission of inspiring curiosity she could deeply relate to.
"I found the team and the values and the mission of Discovery just resonated with me and I've been here ever since," she says.
That was seven years ago and the young professional is now running the show at the Railway Place centre and has meanwhile joined the Bendigo Tourism Board.
After steering the Discovery centre through the successful acquisition of a "beautiful [new] planetarium", which was launched last May, Van Soest is now leading its push to democratise access to its learning experiences.
That means, currently, focusing on programs for girls and more accessible "labs" and workshops.
"STEM is a brilliant field and we need more minds and more perspectives in it," Van Soest says.
"For so many years we have not had the perspective of so many different people, which means that science only focuses on these narrow areas.
"By opening it up and including more people, we can help solve the wicked problems of the world."
With Be.Bendigo setting a cut-off age of 35 for the Young and Professional Award, Van Soest has just snuck in this year, she says.
In 2022 the Discovery Centre won the community-minded category of the awards, which was "incredible," according to Van Soest.
"It opened so many doors for us and introduced us to some amazing businesses, some of which went on to either partner with us on things or give us some sponsorship.
"It was such a great opportunity that I'm very pleased we're back involved again this year.
"I'm excited for what it means we might do in the future."
The three other finalists for the award are Jesse Cattell (William Farmer Funeral Directors), Jacinta Douglas (DJAARA) and Kira Hyde (The KH Studio), with the winner to be announced at a Be.Bendigo gala awards event in August.
