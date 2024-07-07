Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Forensics, stars, touring shows - taking the science where it's needed

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 8 2024 - 9:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Discovery Centre's Alissa Van Soest, snapped at a Be.Bendigo awards night event last week, has a passion for science education and a determination to take it where it's needed. Picture by Jenny Denton
The Discovery Centre's Alissa Van Soest, snapped at a Be.Bendigo awards night event last week, has a passion for science education and a determination to take it where it's needed. Picture by Jenny Denton

For three and a half years Alissa Van Soest's job involved international travel and crime - or at least the simulation of crime.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.