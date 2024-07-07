Big crowd witnesses AFLW great Erin Phillips return to footy with Marong

A packed crowd at Malone Park was in attendance to witness AFLW great Erin Phillips return to the football field.
Phillips suited up for Marong as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign, which sees former AFL and AFLW legends make special one-off appearances for country clubs.
The three-time AFLW premiership player certainly put on a show despite a heavy defeat to the CVFL's second-place side, Golden Square.
Phillips had over 30 disposals, around half a dozen clearances, five intercept marks and was involved in the Panther's only score of the day.
Starting in the midfield, Phillips was understandably a bit rusty after ten months out of the game, and the Bulldogs took advantage, opening up a five-goal lead by quarter time.
Gabrielle Drage was superb, nailing three opening-term goals, including an impressive one-two with CVFL leading goalkicker Payton Jolliffe.
With their defence under siege, the Panthers moved Phillips behind the footy for the rest of the game, where she came into her own.
In the first five minutes of the second stanza, Phillips took two big intercept marks, nailed a big torp and produced a wonderful smother on Bulldogs skipper Liz Watkins.
The Panthers' only goal came early in the third term, and it was largely due to a brilliant run-down tackle by Alex Purdy in the centre of the ground.
Pushing up the field, Phillips marked Purdy's wayward kick and blasted it forward, where the Panthers scrambled through a morale-boosting six points.
While it was another heavy defeat in their maiden season, it was nothing but a positive afternoon for the Panthers.
The crowd was a testament to that, and Phillips was surrounded for photos with teammates, opponents and fans for at least 25 minutes post-game.
What David Blume's young and inexperienced list would have picked up from Phillips' pearls of wisdom is also priceless and against some lesser opposition compared to the high-flying Bulldogs in the coming weeks, expect the Panthers to finish the 2024 season strongly.
Phillips is the first former AFLW player in the "Carlton Draft" campaign's history.
She is widely regarded as the best-ever AFLW player, having won the league's best and fairest in 2017 and 2019, which were also premiership seasons.
Later this year, Bendigo footy will again be visited by the "Carlton Draft" when St Kilda great Leigh Montagna joins Castlemaine.
Montagna - who played 287 games for the Saints, including in the 2009 and 2010 grand finals - is scheduled to play against Kangaroo Flat at Camp Reserve in round 16.
More to come on Erin Phillips and Marong.
