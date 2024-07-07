Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Props to the boss: youth theatre founder in running for Be.Bendigo awards

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 7 2024 - 10:59pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Props Theatre founder and dual Be.Bendigo award nominee Alise Amarant. Picture by Darren Howe
Props Theatre founder and dual Be.Bendigo award nominee Alise Amarant. Picture by Darren Howe

"The kids are such joy," says Props Theatre's Alise Amarant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.