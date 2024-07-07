Props to the boss: youth theatre founder in running for Be.Bendigo awards

"The kids are such joy," says Props Theatre's Alise Amarant.
"That's why I do it.
"I don't think I could do anything else with my life now."
Some of the "kids" Amarant works with, as hands-on owner of the Bendigo youth theatre education company, have been involved since it started in 2018.
Initially conceived as an alternative activity for non-sporty types, the company has since created its own Mitchell Street studio "completely tailored to the actor" and developed its own devoted following.
Student numbers actually increased after COVID-19, with families waiting patiently for the business to reopen, according to the founder.
"We have over 200 students across Bendigo," she says.
"They come to us for drama classes to help with storytelling and confidence, help find their voice and just for the joy of being involved in drama."
At the end of the year there is a Capitol Theatre show, with an original script.
"We don't do musicals, which is quite rare," Amarant says.
Instead, Props partners with community groups and schools to give its young participants - aged 5 to 21 - "a fully rounded experience".
The progressive enterprise has been nominated for two Be.Bendigo awards this year - in the Creative Industries and the Small and Succeeding categories.
Amarant was also a finalist for two gongs last year, one of them the Regional Women's Business Award,
"It's recognition that I'm consistently being seen," says the young innovator.
While the attention has proved positive for her business, there is little doubt about the main impetus driving Amarant, who is also a mother.
"The kids are so funny - they just want to laugh and giggle, and to find people who think like them," she says.
"And the things they come out with - one said to me recently, 'I've solved my own death'!
"Thank God I'm there to write it all down."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.