Late Charlie Ryan goal lifts Colbinabbin to shock win in HDFNL

A superb set shot goal from Charlie Ryan in the dying seconds lifted Colbinabbin to the biggest upset win of the Heathcote District Football Netball League season.
With his side trailing premiership favourite and ladder-leader White Hills by four points, Ryan took a mark about 50m out on a 45 degree angle.
With the game on the line, Ryan's kick sailed through for his third goal to give Colbo the lead.
Seconds later the final siren sounded and the Hoppers celebrated a 10.7 (67) to 9.11 (65) win.
"We've had such an interrupted season with so many injuries, but over the past month we've had eight or nine guys come back in and we've managed to get some consistency and continuity in our footy,'' Colbo coach Jed Brain said.
"To put four quarters together (against White Hills) the way we did was pleasing. Late in the last quarter we could have laid down, which we've often done, but I thought we showed a lot of maturity to get the points.
"It was a clutch kick from Charlie (Ryan) at the end. He's taken his footy to another level this year, so I was really happy for him.
"When the siren went a fair bit of emotion came out from the boys, it was really good."
The thrilling win was set up by Colbo's underrated midfield brigade.
None were better than teenager Jude Ryan.
"Jude (Ryan) went out to the wing this week and he probably had 30-odd touches and 800m gained,'' Brain said.
"He never panics and he uses the ball so well, he was vital to us.
"I thought our midfield was outstanding, led by Logan Fitzgerald, Nathan Basile and Will Lowe. They (White Hills) had patches where they got on top, but overall I thought we dominated."
The Demons, who were patchy the previous week against Huntly as well, were held goalless in the first quarter and their score of 9.11 (65) was their lowest for the season.
They'd won six games on the trot before Saturday's defeat and now they must regroup quickly ahead of next week's top-of-the-table clash with North Bendigo, where the winner is likely to earn the minor premiership and a direct route to the second semi-final.
For Colbo, the upset win strengthened their finals hopes.
They're in fifth place on 24 points and in the next three weeks they play the three teams directly below them - Huntly (eighth), Mt Pleasant (sixth) and LBU (seventh).
They finish the year with the bye in round 17 and North Bendigo in round 18.
Three wins from their final four games should be enough for the Hoppers to play finals.
Dominant second and third quarters allowed North Bendigo to see off Heathcote in their clash at Atkins Street.
The Saints were right in the game at quarter-time, but the home side piled on 11 goals to three across the second and third terms to put the game to bed.
Heathcote was competitive in the final quarter, but the damage had been done and the Dogs won comfortably, 17.14 (116) to 9.12 (66).
"Early on I thought we were a little bit off,'' North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"To Heathcote's credit they made it contest after contest. I said to our boys we had to weather it and, hopefully, we'll have a period where we open the game up.
"In the third quarter we did. We won the ball in the contest and we were able to get the ball on the outside which allowed us to catch their backs over the back. Our delivery during that period was much better."
The Bulldogs had 11 individual goalkickers for the match - a sign that pleased the coach.
"Our three talls, to be honest, were pretty well held all day,'' Bennett admitted.
"That's the beauty of being able to have other guys stand up and hit the scoreboard."
Youngster Will Gilmore continued his impressive season and was named North's best player.
"For a kid that's 18 or 19 he plays beyond his years,'' Bennett said.
"He knows when to leave his man to be third man up, but also his marking ability and kicking skills are second to none."
The grunt work of Ryan Hartley was critical to North's win, while Cody Riddick's running game on the wing was impressive.
Heathcote star forward Corey Grindlay spent most of the day on the wing for the Saints.
He did kick two goals in his brief stints forward.
Ruckman James Orr, Rhys Bolton and Braden Padmore were best for a Heathcote side that all of a sudden finds itself clinging to a spot inside the top five.
It was a win, but it was an ugly win.
That was the summation of Leitchville-Gunbower coach Shannon Keam after the Bombers defeated bottom side Elmore 11.14 (80) to 7.2 (44).
The Bombers trailed by two points at the main break, but a four-goal-to-none third quarter put them on track for victory.
They kicked 3.9 in the final term and the final margin of six goals could have been greater.
"We turned the footy over and when you give the ball back to the opposition you're going to keep them in the game,'' Keam said.
"The second half was a lot better. We tightened the screws down back and it was probably only a couple of free kicks that got them goals.
"We were able to own more territory and we played a bit better, but we need to be better than that.
"For the amount of inside 50s we had for the game, we really didn't get reward for effort.
"We have some work to do. It was nice to get the win, but we haven't been playing overly great.
"We have the bye this week, so we'll give the guys a bit of a freshen up and, hopefully, we hit the back end of the season with a bit of zest."
Bradley Green, Clay McGregor and Lachlan Sverns were best for the Bombers, who consolidated third spot on the ladder.
The Bloods were very good for a half, but couldn't go with the Bombers when they lifted the intensity in the third quarter.
Skipper Rhys Holmberg kicked three goals and was best for Elmore, while Joe Harney, Nathan Kay and Jake Dick-O'Flaherty were solid contributors.
Lockington-Bamawm United snapped its six-game winning streak when it defeated Huntly by 21 points.
The Cats produced one of their best defensive efforts of the season in winning, 12.10 (82) to 9.7 (61).
"We've built to this over the past four weeks,'' LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"We've played some good footy in that time, but we couldn't get over the line against a couple of those top teams.
"We set ourselves to build on that and we were good enough to get the points.
"The win-loss ratio is not where we thought it would be at the start of the year, so it's a credit to the boys that they want to keep working hard and keep getting better. It's nice for them to get that win."
Skipper Joe Wolfe had a big game for the Cats through the middle of the ground
Teenager Elijah Bruns played his best game for the season and forwards Jack Reiter and Thomas Leech kicked four goals each.
The Hawks, who were very good the week before against White Hills, couldn't repeat that form against the Cats.
Steve Kairn, Flynn Campbell and Darby Walsh battled hard for Huntly, while Lachy Wilson kicked three goals.
