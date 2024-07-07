Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Maroons triumph to boost top-three hopes; Bulldogs hold off Panthers

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 7 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Adam Bourke

NEWBRIDGE'S hopes of securing the double chance in LVFNL netball remain well and truly alive after the Maroons survived an important test against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Riverside Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.