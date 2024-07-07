Maroons triumph to boost top-three hopes; Bulldogs hold off Panthers

NEWBRIDGE'S hopes of securing the double chance in LVFNL netball remain well and truly alive after the Maroons survived an important test against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Riverside Park on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Maroons not only snared an important four points, but remained in close contact with Bridgewater above them, and widened the gap over the Bears and Marong below.
With six rounds remaining, Newbridge trails Bridgewater by just two points and Pyramid Hill by four points, with all three teams having played 11 games.
The Maroons, who will play bottom side Inglewood next weekend, will get a chance to make a move up, with the Mean Machine and Bulldogs set to clash in the match of the day at Bridgewater.
Co-coach Selina Holland's suspicion that the Maroons had found their groove again following back-to-back losses to Mitiamo and Bridgewater in the latter half of June proved on the money after the Maroons overcame the Bears.
Down by five goals at quarter-time and four at half-time, the Maroons manufactured a superb second-half to take the lead by two goals at three-quarter time and increase it to eight goals at full-time.
A crucial 48-40 victory over the in-form Bears, who were chasing a fourth-straight win, was led by goalers Kym Childs and mid-season recruit Bianca Bourke, who came on midway through the third term.
Holland said the Bears had been a tough team to crack.
"The game definitely seesawed. Both teams got a good run on at different stages, but I thought we played some really smart netball in the last quarter to end up eight goals in front," she said.
"Bianca (Bourke) coming on in the third at goal attack really helped change the game for us.
"And Meg Jennings at goal keeper really made life tough for their goalers with lots of moving of the feet and confusing the space, so that Serp didn't quite know where to put the ball into their goalers in the end.
"Credit to them (the Bears), they applied very tough pressure in their defensive third in particular.
"They were taking space really well, making it hard for our girls to find any space to lead into.
"We worked our way through that eventually, but it was hard going."
Holland said it was important the Maroons consolidated their win over the Bears next week against Inglewood, to further boost their chances of landing a top-three spot.
"Hopefully, the two points from last week's draw against Marong work to our advantage in the end and not to our detriment," she said.
"There are a few games coming up that we will be watching very closely.
"I do feel we are building momentum again. We've worked out what our game is and by finals I feel we'll be ready to give our best."
Despite the loss, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine remained six points clear in fifth spot over Marong, after the Panthers came up six goals short of Pyramid Hill in a brave effort at Mitchell Park.
After finding themselves down by five goals at quarter-time and four at half-time, the Panthers clawed their way to within one goal of the Bulldogs at three-quarter time.
A relieved Bulldogs coach Chelsea Emmerson praised her players' composure to finish off the game strongly for a 61-55 win.
"(Marong) are a good side. Having Bianca Garton back in their side makes a big difference," she said.
"Tracey O'Donnell played this time and she didn't play last time either, but she made a huge difference at goal keeper.
"They certainly tested us. They had momentum in the third quarter and were really coming at us. The girls really had to work for it.
"I liked that we were able to settle in the last quarter after they really came back strongly at us in the third."
Heading into the final third of the home and away season, Emmerson was thrilled to be back at full strength, with Teagan Stewart returning to the side on Saturday for the first time since round two.
"I feel we are tracking pretty well. The competition the second time around has felt very tight, a lot different to the first half of the season," she said.
"Teams have got a lot stronger. Maromg was sixth going into (Saturday) and have really pushed us. And as we found out a few weeks ago, Serp have gotten a lot stronger.
"There won't be much in some of these games coming up. It's going to be tough going."
The Bulldogs' ninth win was headlined by big performances by goal keeper Aleesha Flangan, with some key intercepts in the final quarter, midcourter Imogen Broad and wing defence/centre Gemma Scott.
They will face another stiff test next week against an in-form Bridgewater, which defeated Inglewood 64-36.
At Marist College, Mitiamo defeated Maiden Gully YCW 70-49 to retain top spot on the ladder.
