Pyramid Hill upsets Marong, Sharp cracks the ton for Bridgewater

Pyramid Hill snapped Marong's stunning 42-game winning streak and Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp kicked his 100th goal of the season in an eventful round of Loddon Valley football.
Pyramid Hill held on to beat Marong by five points - 798 days after the Dogs were the last team to defeat the Panthers in round four of the 2022 season.
Sharp entered the round on 91 goals and he kicked his ninth goal of the day against Inglewood late in the game.
He calmly slotted the set shot and he was mobbed, first by team-mates, and, second, by friends and family.
While kicking 100 goals in a season is nothing new for Sharp, this one had an extra special touch for him.
"It's a relief more than anything,'' Sharp said.
"This one tugged at the heart strings because my kids were there to see it and they weren't there to see the others.
"That in itself made it one of my most special moments. It was a surreal feeling when they were out there."
Sharp kicked two goals in each of the first three quarters and it appeared as though he might have to wait another week to celebrate the 100-goal milestone.
Early in the final quarter the left-footer slotted a brilliant set shot from deep in the right forward pocket and not long later a trademark snap around the corner split the big sticks.
With Bridgewater more than 15 goals in front, the only interest in the game was Sharp's bid for the ton.
Sharp tried to swoop on a loose ball and the umpire decided he'd been caught high in a tackle.
While Sharp had missed a couple of set shots earlier in the day, there was no way he was missing this time.
Sharp, who needed just 11 games to reach the ton in his first season for Bridgewater, paid tribute to his team-mates for their support.
"The delivery was exceptional again today and some of the kicks inside 50 were undefendable,'' Sharp said.
"That's been the story of our season. When we're up and about we move the ball like that.
"It's a credit to the midfield boys for the way they kicked the ball."
Some extra spice was added to an already intriguing LVFNL flag race when Pyramid Hill knocked off reigning premier Marong.
The 11.5 (71) to 9.12 (66) put paid to Marong's 42-game winning streak and was the Bulldogs' first win over the Panthers in their past eight encounters.
After a tight first half, Pyramid Hill broke the game open with a five-goal-to-one third term.
They took a 27-point lead into the final quarter and the game appeared to be done and dusted.
The Panthers showed great fight to wrestle back the momentum and they added 3.5 to 0.1 to get within five points with two minutes to play.
Pyramid Hill fans feared the worst, but the home side shut the game down in the latter stages and the home side celebrated a famous victory.
"It was a tough balance in the last quarter of trying to win the game and trying to get some numbers behind the ball,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"There were plenty of stoppages and the last couple of minutes seemed to drag on, but we got there.
"The last year or so we've been close and we thought we could get them, but to actually do it does give us some confidence that if we play our best footy we can be right there.
"We were impressive, but we're not going to get ahead of ourselves. It's only July and both teams have some players to come back in."
The third quarter burst for the Bulldogs proved critical to the outcome.
Their execution going forward and finishing in front of goal was high quality.
"Bailey George took two or three contested marks and kicked two or three goals in that quarter,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"We didn't just blaze away and we were controlled with our ball movement."
Defender Tom McGregor was best for the Bulldogs alongside George and in-form midfielders Ben Knight and Damon Hemphill.
While the Bulldogs remain outside of the top three, the victory on Saturday puts them in the box seat to finish either second or third.
Marong coach Linton Jacobs said his team had been outplayed by a better side on the day.
"We were outplayed by a team that was hungrier,'' Jacobs said.
"They came to play and we weren't at that level. We'd been playing some catchy footy and we were able to get away with it against some of the lower teams.
"We were exposed by Pyramid Hill. We certainly won't throw the toys out of the cot, we've got to get to work and get better.
"Things are never as good or as bad as you think."
The inability to put Pyramid Hill under scoreboard pressure in the first three quarters proved costly for the Panthers.
"It was a game of momentum swings,'' Jacobs said.
"We had good momentum in the second quarter and we didn't make the most of it. Basic skill errors and turnovers ended up in direct goals to Pyramid Hill and they went into half-time with the lead.
"In the third quarter we just got smashed. To our credit we didn't give up and our last quarter was really good. We played more like a Marong brand of footy and we had our chances. I think we kicked three or four points in the first 10 minutes of the last quarter and didn't kick a goal until the 17-minute mark.
"We could have snatched it, but to be honest we didn't deserve to win. Pyramid Hill was the better team ."
Kain Robins kicked five goals for the Panthers and Brodie Hartland, Lachlan Frankel and Ben Gregg were solid contributors.
Lachlan Sharp's 100th goal of the season was the clear highlight of the Mean Machine's 102-point drubbing of Inglewood.
Sharp kicked nine goals in the 24.11 (155) to 8.5 (53) win.
"We played our best footy at times, but we were scrappy at times as well,'' co-coach Sharp lamented.
"We had a lot of changes this week so that took some adjusting.
"It was good to have a good win and now we can focus on the big three games we have next (Pyramid Hill, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Marong).
"We've got some players to come back into the side. It's been a battle for us to get everyone on the park."
The Mean Machine's A-grade talent proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Lee Coghlan appeared to have his own footy, particularly in the first half, Jack Neylon did a power of work in the midfield and floated forward to kick two goals, while Joe Mayes was a wall across half-back.
Harry Conway played forward and in the ruck and kicked four goals.
"It takes a bit to adjust to footy out here,'' Sharp said of the Mean Machine's key recruits.
"Lee's form all year has been good, but the last few weeks he's been dominant.
"Jack Neylon got tagged today for the first time in his career. Usually he's the one doing the tagging. That's something new for him to work through and he was really good again."
Inglewood had a really impressive patch in the first half of the third quarter.
The Blues dominated possession and strung together three goals, but once Bridgewater regained momentum the home side fell away in the final quarter.
Key forward Mitch Conlan, who also spent some time in the ruck, was clearly best for the Blues.
Luke Matheson and Samuel Gorrie were solid, while defender Cody Stobaus made Sharp's day tough even though the former BFNL star finished with nine goals.
Who needs Josh Mellington when you have Farran Priest?
Mellington's absence through injury paved the way for Priest to get more opportunities in the forward line and he showed his class with a 13-goal haul against the Maroons.
Priest's performance led the Bears to a commanding 23.8 (146) to 6.9 (45) win.
"We saw this as a danger game for us and we saw it as the start of a mini finals series for us ahead of games against Marong and Bridgewater,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"We wanted to make sure we ticked every box (against Newbridge) and we did that.
"Farran played very well. He played a little bit deeper and we used him sparingly on-ball.
"He's such a hard match-up because he's quick and he takes a good grab.
"I thought it was one of our better ball movement games. Instead of bombing away we were able to work the footy around and hit our targets."
Doolan Nihill, James Bailey and Charlie Gadsden were good for the Bears, while Justin Laird returned to ruck duties in the absence of Nathan Twigg.
The Maroons were competitive in the second and third quarters, but just couldn't go with the Bears for long enough.
Tom Hobson, Kobie Friswell and Ricky Cathie were named their best.
After seven losses on the trot, MGYCW broke through for a 57-point win over bottom side Mitiamo.
The game was still in the balance at half-time, but the Eagles powered away on the back of an eight-goal third term to eventually win 18.17 (125) to 10.8 (68).
The Eagles had 11 individual goalkickers led by Declan Phyland with three.
"We played some really good footy in that third quarter,'' MGYCW co-coach Angus Monfries said.
"We probably didn't capitalise on our chances in the first half.... we had a chat at half-time about being more methodical with the way we moved the ball and we adjusted that.
"It was pleasing to see the way the boys responded."
The highlight for the Eagles was the senior debut of under-16 players Xavier Emmerson and Lewis Pigdon.
Emmerson kicked two goals on debut and Pigdon kicked one goal.
"We had two under-16s play today and they showed a bit,'' Monfries said.
"We're working on playing some younger boys and we're trying to implement a positive game plan.
"Yes, we've had some tough losses against some really good sides, but when you look at the ladder we'd be around the fifth mark depending on what happens with the points we lost at the start of the season."
The Superoos were left to lament a poor third term when the Eagles kicked eight goals.
Zac Morrison, Luke Lougoon, Zak Myers and Joshua Diss were best for Mitiamo.
