Pyramid Hill upsets Marong, Sharp cracks the ton for Bridgewater

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 7 2024 - 1:15pm
Lachlan Sharp kicks his first of nine goals against Ingelwood on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Lachlan Sharp kicks his first of nine goals against Ingelwood on Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

Pyramid Hill snapped Marong's stunning 42-game winning streak and Bridgewater's Lachlan Sharp kicked his 100th goal of the season in an eventful round of Loddon Valley football.

