Police appeal for information about missing teens last seen around Bendigo

Police are appealing to the public for information about a missing teenager.
Fifteen-year-old Bella was reportedly last seen in Bendigo on June 29 wearing a black hoodie, black cargo pants and black boots.
She is described as around 175cm tall with a slim build and short hair.
Police were concerned about her welfare, they said, because of her age.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bendigo police station on (03) 5448 1300.
Bendigo police have also put out a recent call for information on 16-year-old Riley.
Riley, who was last seen in the Eaglehawk area on May 23, was known to frequent the Ballarat and Geelong areas, and could have travelled to Sebastapol, they said.
Police were concerned about Riley's welfare because of their age and length of time missing.
Anyone with information about either of the teens is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.