Daniels, Dellavedova and Wilson earn selection for Olympic Games

Bendigo basketball will have three representatives in Australian teams at the Paris Olympics.
Former Bendigo Braves juniors Matthew Dellavedova and Dyson Daniels will be part of the Boomers squad for men's basketball, while current Bendigo Braves star Ally Wilson will play for the Gangurrus in the women's 3x3 basketball competition.
Daniels and Wilson will make their Olympic debut, while Dellavedova will compete at his fourth Olympics.
Daniels and Wilson's selections came as no shock, but Dellavedova's return to the Boomers turned heads.
The Maryborough product, who was not part of the Boomers' squad for last year's World Cup, willed his way back into contention on the back of a standout NBL season with Melbourne United and an impressive training camp last week.
In last week's two exhibition games against China, Dellavedova's poise and creativity at the point guard role, plus his customary hard-nosed defence, catapulted him into the final squad of 12.
The 2016 NBA champion with Cleveland is one of eight Boomers who were part of the squad that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
At just 21, Daniels is the youngest member of the Boomers' squad.
Recently traded by his NBA club the New Orleans Pelicans to the Atlanta Hawks, Daniels' role in the squad will be a defensive stopper on some of the best players in the world.
Dellavedova and Daniels aside, Boomers' captain Patty Mills and Joe Ingles will play at their record-equalling fifth Games, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale and Duop Reath return for their second, with Josh Giddey, Will Magnay and Jack McVeigh making their Olympic debut.
The Boomers' final opponents are still to be finalised, with the Australians drawn in Pool A with Canada, and the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournaments in both Greece and Spain, due to finish on Monday (AEST).
Wilson joins Anneli Maley, Lauren Masnfield and Marena Whittle on the Gangurrus squad.
They're the first Australian 3x3 team to qualify for the Olympics.
The Gangurrus will face off against all other nations contesting the 8-team 3x3 tournament, taking on Canada, Germany, China, USA, Azerbaijan, Spain and France.
The Opals squad was also announced on Sunday and recently-signed Bendigo Spirit recruit Marianna Tolo will play at her third Olympics.
Lauren Jackson joins Andrew Gaze, Mills and Ingles as the only Australian basketballers to play at five Olympics.
Cayla George and Tolo will play at their third Games, while Tess Madgen, Rebecca Allen, Ezi Magbegor, Alanna Smith and Steph Talbot return for their second, while Kristy Wallace, Sami Whitcomb, Jade Melbourne and Isobel Borlase all make their Olympic debut.
