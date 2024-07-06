Saints secure HDFNL finals berth in tough scrap against Bulldogs

HEATHCOTE co-coach Brooke Bolton says she is rapt to have come through the other side of a tough and potentially tricky patch of games after sewing up a second-straight finals berth with a win over North Bendigo on Saturday.
The Saints, who have continued their upwards trajectory of recent years this season, overcame a persistent Bulldogs at Atkins Street to score a crucial 37-31 win.
In a defence-dominated struggle, Heathcote set up its win with a 14-7 third quarter, turning a one-goal half-time deficit into a decisive six-goal lead at the final change of ends.
Both teams scored just seven goals in the final term.
For the third-straight game, Heathcote was missing players, with defender Chloe Hill and Hayley Hogan both absent.
That's why Bolton was thrilled to have emerged unscathed over the past three weeks in wins over Lockington-Bamawm United, Mount Pleasant and North Bendigo.
"We've known for quite a while that we would be without players over the last three weeks and they were games that we really needed to win to cement our spot in the top-five," she said.
"Not having a full side is never ideal in that situation, so we're stoked to have won again today (Saturday) and the last few weeks as well.
"We should be good for the rest of the season from here.
"It has really pushed our flexibility and some girls have really stepped up.
"Jess Peck has played goal defence the last few weeks and has done a really good job there and Telani Bibby has played A-grade the last two weeks in wing defence and has done a great job as well.
"It give us some other options for the rest of the season and going into finals."
The win put the Saints five wins ahead of a trio of teams on eight points, headed by the Bulldogs and including Mount Pleasant, which had the bye on Saturday, and LBU, which lost to Huntly 40-37.
A tough next three games will pit Heathcote against Elmore, Leitchville-Gunbower and White Hills.
Bolton said North Bendigo, which had dealt with its own share of injuries and absences this season, had certainly pushed the Saints to the limit, as they did in a two-goal win at Barrack Reserve late last season.
"They came out super-hard ... it was a real battle all day," she said.
"I was happy with the fact we kept pushing, especially after being down at half time.
"They (the Bulldogs) really did keep coming at us, but I was pleased that we kept our heads and pushed through to the end.
"Jen Van Neutegem had a blinder at goal keeper. I would say that was one of her best games of the year.
"Our goalers probably weren't at their best today, but Sophie (Pica) has been sick all week and Georgia (Bolton) has been away all week and only got back Friday night, so our defenders really kept us in it."
With their passage into finals secured, Bolton said the Saints would look forward to some big matches over the next few weeks.
"We'd really like to push some of those top teams above us really hard in the back half of the year, particularly having our full side," she said.
"That will be a good preparation for finals, which we are hoping to have a good crack at.
"We've definitely been more competitive this year against those top teams."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.