Lachlan Sharp kicks his 100th goal for the LVFNL season

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 6 2024 - 8:41pm, first published 8:40pm
The moment Lachlan Sharp kicked his 100th goal for the season and the celebrations that followed. Pictures by Adam Bourke
The moment Lachlan Sharp kicked his 100th goal for the season and the celebrations that followed. Pictures by Adam Bourke

Lachlan Sharp reached 100 goals in a season for the third time in his stellar career on Saturday.

AB

Adam Bourke

