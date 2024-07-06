Lachlan Sharp kicks his 100th goal for the LVFNL season

Lachlan Sharp reached 100 goals in a season for the third time in his stellar career on Saturday.
After reaching three figures twice for Strathfieldsaye in his BFNL playing days, Sharp kicked his 100th goal for new club Bridgewater in just his 11th game for the LVFNL season.
Sharp entered Saturday's clash with Inglewood requiring nine goals for his century and he kicked his ninth goal in the latter stages of the match after he was awarded a free kick for too high just 15 metres out.
He calmly slotted the set shot and he was mobbed, first by team-mates, and, second, by friends and family.
While kicking 100 goals in a season is nothing new for Sharp, this one had an extra special touch for him.
"It's a relief more than anything,'' Sharp said.
"This one tugged at the heart strings because my kids were there to see it and they weren't there to see the others.
"That in itself made it one of my most special moments. It was a surreal feeling when they were out there."
Sharp kicked two goals in each of the first three quarters and it appeared as though the Bridgewater co-coach might have to wait another week to celebrate the 100-goal milestone.
Early in the final quarter the left-footer slotted a brilliant set shot from deep in the right forward pocket and not long later a trademark snap around the corner split the big sticks.
With Bridgewater more than 15 goals in front, the only interest in the game was Sharp's bid for the ton.
Sharp tried to swoop on a loose ball and the umpire decided he'd been caught high in a tackle.
While Sharp had missed a couple of set shots earlier in the day, there was no way he was missing this time.
Sharp paid tribute to his team-mates for their support.
"The delivery was exceptional again today and some of the kicks inside 50 were undefendable,'' Sharp said.
"That's been the story of our season. When we're up and about we move the ball like that.
"It's a credit to the midfield boys for the way they kicked the ball."
Sharp became the first Bridgewater player since Alex Collins in 2013 to kick 100 goals in a season.
Bridgewater won the match 24.11 (155) to 8.5 (53).
