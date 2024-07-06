MATCH REPORT: Connick delighted with second half response despite defeat

Bendigo Football Netball League inter-league coach Ashley Connick said his side's second-half comeback, which ultimately fell 13 points short, was an "unbelievable response."
Early in the third term, the BFNL were in danger of being blown out of the water in its first inter-league clash since 2019.
After leading by four goals at the main break, the VAFA went bang-bang to start the third stanza to open up a 38-point buffer.
With 17 players making their BFNL inter-league debut and the absence of some of the league's biggest stars, there was every danger of an ugly return to representative Bendigo footy.
But in a comeback that did the jumper proud, the BFNL flicked a switch ten minutes into the third term.
Sandhurst tall forward Cobi Maxted had a brilliant 30-minutes of footy.
He was his side's outlet down the line, and he got the ball rolling that saw the BFNL kick five of the next six majors.
The two Harveys, Matt and Brock, would get involved next, and there was a palpable sense at the ground that the BFNL was going to make a real fist of it.
James Schischka was superb in the second half with four goals, and when he slotted truly after the three-quarter-time siren, the margin had been pegged back to 12 points.
Connick was delighted the group put into practice what they spoke about during the half-time break.
"We gave them a license at half-time to take risks and create some run," Connick said.
"To the boy's credit, they did it really well, and our ball movement looked dangerous, which gave our forwards a chance.
"That included Schischka, who benefited greatly from our quicker ball movement in the second half."
Golden Square's Tom Strauch gave away a 50-metre penalty early in the last to give the VAFA the opener, but Schischka's third soon after reignited belief.
The VAFA steadied following this and dominated territory without hitting the scoreboard for the next ten minutes.
The BFNL did have their moments going inside 50, but VAFA captain and key defender Callum Linehan was a brick wall in defence.
The critical moment arrived midway through the final term when best-on-ground Alex Emery pickpocketed an errant BFNL inwards kick.
Playing on, Emery had two bounces through the centre square, and a chaos kick inside 50 managed to fall in Christian Alegri's favour despite being in a two-on-one situation.
Alegri - who was also excellent - snapped another moments later to kill the game.
The BFNL's never-say-die attitude was evident though, and they brought the margin back to a respectable 12.13 (85) to 10.12 (72) by the final siren through another Schischka major and a brilliant set-shot 50 out deep in the pocket by Luke Ellings.
Connick was immensely proud of the team's efforts.
"Disappointing to lose, but I'm 100 per cent proud of the boys," Connick said.
"We hung in there during the first half when they looked the better side, and to the VAFA's credit, they moved the ball really well.
"We placed an emphasis on a good start in the second half, but when they got it out to a six-goal lead, it became a real crossroads moment, and it was an incredible response from the boys.
"They dug deep and fought hard to give ourselves a chance to win, which I think is an awesome effort considering where the game was."
Ricky Monti and Lachlan Gill fought manfully all afternoon through the midfield while Daniel Clohesy worked his way into the contest post-half-time.
But it was some lesser-renowned names that really caught the eye.
Ellings had some good moments while Caleb Ernst - who was added to the squad late to play the number one ruck role - had one of his more impactful games since arriving in Bendigo footy.
Golden Square's Jack Stewart was long-odds to have been in the starting 22 a couple of months ago, but the small forward had arguably his coming-of-age performance.
"We found picking our best players tough because everyone did their job and brought effort," Connick said.
"But I thought Ricky Monti was superb and Cooper Smith of half-back a strong performance.
"Jack Stewart was great, and Charlie Langford stood tall in defence.
"They'll all go back to their clubs better players, and for next year, these guys have shown they can play inter-league footy."
The VAFA will travel up to the QEO next year for a rematch.
