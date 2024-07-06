Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

MATCH REPORT: Connick delighted with second half response despite defeat

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 6 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 8:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Football Netball League inter-league side fell 13-points short against the VAFA on Saturday afternoon.
The Bendigo Football Netball League inter-league side fell 13-points short against the VAFA on Saturday afternoon.

Bendigo Football Netball League inter-league coach Ashley Connick said his side's second-half comeback, which ultimately fell 13 points short, was an "unbelievable response."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.