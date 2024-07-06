Slick Grasshoppers continue purple patch with mighty win over Demons

WHITE Hills' unbeaten run in Heathcote District netball this season has come to an end at the hands of a composed and well-drilled Colbinabbin.
Having put together an impressive winning streak of their own over the past two months, the Grasshoppers made it eight-straight victories with an eight-goal win at Colbinabbin on Saturday.
Since losing their round four encounter against White Hills by two goals, the Grasshoppers have beaten all-comers.
Most impressively, their last four wins have come over their four rivals inside the top-five.
In the past month, the Grasshoppers have claimed the scalps of fifth-placed Heathcote by 43 goals, Leitchville-Gunbower by eight, Elmore by 10 and now White Hills by eight.
The young and enthusiastic Grasshoppers set up an imposing win with a scintillating second quarter.
After leading by three goals at quarter time, the Grasshoppers piled on 19 goals to nine in the second term to widen the margin to 13 goals at half-time.
The Grasshoppers, who started the second half with original centre Grace McIntyre and wing defence Chelsea Imanisani having swapped positions, increased their lead by one goal at three-quarter-time, before the Demons hit back hard in the last to reduce the final margin to eight goals.
A 56-48 victory, the Grasshoppers' first over White Hills since round 12 of the 2021 season, ensured they held on to second spot on the ladder ahead of Elmore, which claimed the points, but no percentage, in its clash with Leitchville-Gunbower, in a match called off at three-quarter time due to a scoresheet infringement by the Bombers.
The Bloods were leading by 20 goals at the time, leaving the Bombers a win behind the Grasshoppers and Bloods in the battle for the double chance.
A crucial win for the Grasshoppers was achieved without three-time league medallist Olivia McEvoy, who was absent.
Coach Jen McIntyre praised her side's ability to absorb the Demons' early pressure and stick to their game plan.
"I thought we were well in control at quarter time, but I was just trying to impress on the girls that at some stage White Hills would come at us and they did," she said.
"The second quarter, in particular, was impressive, but it was a bit disappointing not to push on.
"We were so young today (Saturday) - our average age was 19.7 - so I am really proud of what they did.
"In fairness, we do have a 15-year-old, who brings the average down, and a 17-year-old, but it's still very young."
The second-year Grasshoppers coach was just as pleased to have emerged from a 'tough' past four games, which could easily be termed as a 'mini-finals series', with an unblemished record.
"It has been a rough few weeks, but you do have to beat the best if you want to contend," she said.
"It's been good preparation going into finals.
"I know it's a cliché, but we are taking it one week at a time.
"It's Huntly next week, so it's on to the next challenge."
We were so young today - our average age was 19.7 - so I am really proud of what they did- Jen McIntyre
While they did not hit the heights of the 78 goals scored three weeks ago against Heathcote, or the 63 against Elmore last week, the accurate goal shooting of Matilda McIntyre and Ella Kerlin was again a feature for the Grasshoppers.
Having worked hard over the past month to set up their tilt at the double chance - and with no matches ahead against top-five opponents - McIntyre said it was important the Grasshoppers did not become complacent against what was still some pretty formidable opposition.
A strong all-round performance was led brilliantly by goal defence Tanzin Myers, goal shooter Matilda McIntyre (45 goals) and Imanisani, while wing attack Kasey Conder continued her solid run of form since coming into the side in the latter part of the first round of matches.
The Grasshoppers snapped the reigning premiers' winning-streak at 19 games (including 11 this season).
White Hills had not lost a game since their 57-43 defeat in round 13 last year against Elmore.
Demons triple premiership coach Lauren Bowles was gracious in defeat and proud of her side's second-half recovery.
"We certainly haven't walked away deflated ... that second half of netball we won," she said.
"The first quarter, we were in it. As a coach, I thought I'd make a couple of attacking changes in that second quarter. They probably didn't work in our favour.
"Maybe we should have made a change a bit earlier as it blew out at half-time.
"But we had a good chat at half-time about playing to our strengths, such as our one-on-one pressure and our possession netball.
"I thought (Colbinabbin) started to tire in the last quarter and we were able to bring that margin down to eight goals.
"From where we were, we were pretty happy with that.
"I don't think a loss is necessarily a bad thing, when you are undefeated.
"We will learn a lot from it. Our ability to execute under fatigue wasn't on in big moments today, which they need to be.
"We'll go away and work on that and be a better team."
Bowles described the Grasshoppers's superb second quarter as 'electric' and a reminder of why they would be hard to stop come September.
"Credit to them, they are a slick side," she said.
"They don't do too much wrong, to be honest, and are very well-coached and drilled.
"They hardly miss a goal. And when they did, we lacked that ability to capitalise on it.
"Goal shooting is a massive strength in their game."
Midcourters Bridget Murray and Danni Wee-Hee missed the game for the Demons.
Bowles said the ability to throw Karley Hynes back into defence in the second-half had contributed to an improved team effort, while defender Molly Johnston and Shelley DeAraugo, who started in wing attack before moving back into goals, were keys to the comeback.
Like Colbinabbin before them, the Demons have entered a critical patch of their season, with next week's clash against a tough North Bendigo to be followed by back-to-back contests against Elmore and Leitchville-Gunbower.
