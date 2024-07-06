Proud BFNL performance falls short against VAFA in inter-league return

A late charge by an inexperienced BFNL inter-league side wasn't enough against an impressive VAFA unit who rounded out a 12.13 (85) to 10.12 (72) victory.
There were fears of a potential blowout shortly after half-time as the VAFA stretched the margin to 38-points and appeared a far more cohesive unit.
But with coach Ashley Connick's words ringing in their ears, the BFNL boys threw caution to the wind and made a game of it, nailing five of the next six goals to drag the margin back to 12 points by the final change.
A thriller was on the cards when James Schischka brilliantly snapped his third ten minutes into the final term.
But as they did when challenged all afternoon, the VAFA steadied and dominated territory over the next ten minutes.
Best on ground, Alex Emery, provided the decisive moment, cutting off an errant BFNL kick in the middle of the ground and finding Christian Algeri, who won a two-on-one.
Algeri would seal the contest moments later with his snap, opening up a 27-point lead.
Plenty of BFNL players can hold their heads high, especially those on debut.
Playing in the ruck, Caleb Ernst was excellent, while club teammate Lachlan Gill was great all day, and Daniel Clohesy worked his way into the game post-half-time.
Selection bolter Jack Stewart had some good moments, and Golden Square clubmate Ricky Monti was ferocious at the contest.
More to come.
