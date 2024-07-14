Mayor's allowance balloons by $33,000 in six years. $10,000 was this year

Bendigo's next mayor will get $10,000 more each year under changes affecting councillors across Victoria.
The city's boss is now on track for an extra $33,000 a year by 2026, compared to what they were getting at the start of the decade.
It will bring the package - known as an allowance, not a salary - to just over $142,000 a year by the end of 2025.
That is more than the $109,000 (including superannuation) that Cr Margaret O'Rourke got for her 2019/2020 mayoral stint.
Allowances increased on July 1, when the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal locked in a 3.5 per cent rise for all of the state's councillors.
More rises are expected for mayors and their deputies.
The tribunal said the increase was in line with inflation and the recent wage rise for Victorian government workers.
Mayors were not the only people around the council table to get an allowance rise.
Normal councillors also got a 3.5 per cent hike, which brought their allowances to $40,769 a year.
Deputy mayors were on $67,477 and could expect another $3,551 by the end of 2025.
The tribunal also awarded eligible councillors 3.5 per cent more money for travel.
Bendigo's council did not actively lobby for the latest allowance rises but had done so in the past, saying it reflected the scale of work elected officials did.
Chief executive Andrew Cooney hoped regular changes to allowances would encourage people to run for local government elections.
"The role of a councillor can best be considered like a part time job, and can be balanced with family, community work or paid work, while the role of the mayor is a greater commitment and more like a full time job," he said.
"Importantly, it is a hugely rewarding role and one that truly shapes the community both now and into the future."
