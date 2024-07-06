SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

VAFA 12.13 (85) d Bendigo FNL 10.12 (72)
North Bendigo 17.14 (116) d Heathcote 9.12 (66)
Colbinabbin 10.7 (67) d White Hills 9.11 (65)
Elmore 7.2 (44) lt Leitchville-Gunbower 11.14 (80)
LBU 12.10 (82) d Huntly 9.7 (61)
Inglewood 8.5 (53) lt Bridgewater 24.11 (155)
MGYCW 18.17 (125) d Mitiamo 10.8 (68)
Pyramid Hill 11.5 (71) d Marong 9.12 (66)
Newbridge 6.9 (45) lt BL-Serpentine 23.8 (146)
Wedderburn 14.16 (100) d Charlton 1.7 (13)
Wycheproof-Narraport 5.12 (42) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 18.15 (123)
Birchip-Watchem 24.17 (161) d St Arnaud 3.4 (22)
Nullawil 16.8 (104) d Donald 12.10 (82)
Campbells Creek 6.6 (42) lt Talbot 25.13 (163)
Maldon 10.7 (67) lt Newstead 11.9 (75)
Navarre 3.6 (24) lt Natte Bealiba 13.9 (87)
Lexton v Dunolly
Maryborough Giants 8.8 (56) lt Harcourt 17.11 (113)
