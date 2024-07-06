Battles of wit as chess masters, novices take over Hargreaves Mall

Chess players gathered to learn the rules and showcase their skills in Hargreaves Mall on Saturday, June 6.
It was the second weekend of a showcase organised by the Bendigo Chess Club and Chess on the Hill, although the first event on June 29 was rained out.
Coordinator Andre Sardone said at its core, chess was a mental workout challenging players to think critically, plan ahead and adapt to changing circumstances.
"In essence, chess is more than just a game - it's a timeless pursuit that challenges the mind and brings people together in a shared quest for fun, companionship, intellectual growth and mastery," he said.
The Bendigo Chess Club gathers on Wednesday evenings at 7pm in Bendigo.
Chess on the Hill is held at the Old Church on the Hill, Quarry Hill on Saturday mornings from 10am.
