Sit back and enjoy some engrossing tales

It's been another busy week in the offices of the Bendigo Advertiser with some quirky tales to be told.
None more so than Tom O'Callaghan's piece about an old sea chest linked to Bendigo filled with "dragon's blood", opium and other medicines.
It's a fascinating read about what form medicine took in the 1850s gold rush in the region and what people were willing to believe could cure them of their ails.
Tom also had a chat to Krishan (Kris) Lal Aneja who spent four years amassing 27 boats and 50 swing sets on a property on Bendigo's outskirts and is now opening it to the public.
Also check out Adam Bourke's interview with Bridgewater footballer Harry Donegan. The 31-year-old has just undergone surgery to repair a badly broken and dislocated lower left leg.
These are the people who help make up our region and all have a fascinating story to tell.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
