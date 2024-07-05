Heroes helped at fatal crash. Thankyou

Central Victoria is waking this morning to news of another collision on our roads, this time to Bendigo's north.
Our thoughts go out to the families of those involved, and the emergency service teams that worked so tirelessly, and compassionately, at the crash site near Rochester yesterday.
Those workers and volunteers faced a confronting scene and should be commended for everything they did for those involved.
They have gone to too many fatal accidents this year - 12 alone in central Victoria.
So stay safe this weekend and, please, hug an emergency worker if you see them.
Tom O'Callaghan, Journalist
