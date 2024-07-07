Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Why Will Holt's been branded one of Victoria's best young auctioneers

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The seven Victorian finalists for the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association (ALPA) Young Auctioneers Competition. Pictures by Barry Murphy

Bendigo's Will Holt has been selected among Victoria's best young agents in the Young Auctioneers Competition finalists for the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.