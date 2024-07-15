Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'Gonna be hard to break even': sky high costs whack Bendigo farmers

Brodie Everist
By Brodie Everist
Updated July 15 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep and cropping farmer Andrew Collins has been monitoring costs of production since the OCVID-19 pandemic.Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Sheep and cropping farmer Andrew Collins has been monitoring costs of production since the OCVID-19 pandemic.Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

Local farmers might have have missed the worst impacts of a dry autumn but they are being hit by spiralling costs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Everist

Brodie Everist

Journalist

Brodie Everist is a Bendigo-based journalist who joined the Bendigo Advertiser in 2024 after covering news in North East Victoria for two years. Reach out with news or updates to brodie.everist@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.