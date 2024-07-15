'Gonna be hard to break even': sky high costs whack Bendigo farmers

Local farmers might have have missed the worst impacts of a dry autumn but they are being hit by spiralling costs.
Lack of rain last season is still felt in some parts of Victoria, but after floods this year and in 2022, Dingee dairy farmer Ben Govett said the drier winter was welcome.
"There's enough moisture in the soil profile for our crops and irrigation water in the area is pretty abundant," he said.
However, input costs were "sky high", he said.
"Fertiliser's still fairly high, grain feed's high, wages continue to go up," Mr Govett said.
"Nothing's coming down, other than the price we're going to get paid this year.
"It's still it's gonna be hard to break even for the year, basically."
Bamawm dairy farmer Michaela Thompson said they hadn't been hit much by the dry autumn, but it has spurred such demand for feed in Victoria's Western district that hay prices have doubled.
"We can't really buy hay and silage because it's all doubled in price going down to the west," she said.
"They're dry, they're screaming for feed."
Commodity market analyst Andrew Whitelaw said global prices for fertiliser had dropped from highs in 2022, but that didn't necessarily result in cheaper prices for farmers.
"We model the price of how much it would cost to buy it from the production facility in Saudi Arabia, put it on a boat and then bring it to Australia," he said.
"The fertiliser price on a global level has fallen...whether the fertiliser retailer passes that on to the dairy farmer or grain farmer is another question."
Mr Whitelaw said the price of doing business had risen substantially for farmers.
"I honestly couldn't think of anything that a farmer has to pay for that is not substantially more expensive than it was a couple of years ago," he said.
"Basically a list of everything that you can think of that's expensive for a farmer has increased in price."
Agriculture Victoria seasonal risk agronomist Dale Grey said pasture production was behind schedule, and graziers would need to feed out for some time.
"This is not unusual for the area," he said.
"Rainfall in the north central has been just enough and timely to keep plants going.
Similarly, Bridgewater North sheep and cropping farmer Andrew Collins said rain had been well-timed, estimating around 8-9mm had been falling each week.
"We had an amazing January when we got a huge amount of rain, probably 10 inches which is unbelievable," he said.
"Usually at that time of year we grow more weeds than anything, but this year we grew a fair bit of lucerne hay on the dryland so that was very productive."
"It hasn't been too bad and we have our normal stocking rate."
He will be hosting farmers for a bus tour of his farm for the upcoming Grassland Society of Southern Australia conference on 17-18 July, where he will show how his various grazing crops are mixed with the livestock business.
"We devote about 120 hectares of irrigation to grazing canola or wheat," he said.
"That allows us to know we've got plenty of feed for this time of year when there can be a feed gap."
Mr Collins said they have monitored cost of production closely since the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is optimistic about the lamb market.
He suggested a drop in meat prices over the previous 20 months had opened the market to new consumers that would continue to buy as prices rose.
"We're on the upward trend," he said.
"It starts to get a bit more exciting for sheep producers for the hard work that they're doing."
