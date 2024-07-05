Fourth spot up for grabs in LVFNL netball as Maroons and Bears clash

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine coach Danielle O'Toole says her side's round 12 clash at Newbridge is massive in more ways than one.
While a victory to extend their winning-streak to four games would be one thing, it's a chance for the Bears to 'really set their season up', according to the first-year playing coach.
"It's going to be a bloody tough game - they are a really good side," O'Toole said.
"I'm sure it's going to be a grind all game. We'll need to keep possession and make sure we score off our centres.
"It's another big week really.
"If we could somehow manage to get a win tomorrow (Saturday) that would really set ourselves up for the rest of the season. We're looking forward to it."
The Bears, who struggled to put away bottom side Inglewood in the rain last weekend at Serpentine, are chasing their seventh win of the season.
That would be at least a decade-high, eclipsing their six-win season in 2017 under former coach Cara Bastian.
Their next best return was five wins in 2015.
Only a few goals separated the teams when Newbridge overcame the Bears earlier in the season at Serpentine.
Should another expected tightly contested battle unfold, O'Toole is backing her players to have learned from their narrow defeat last time.
"It was only our third game together as a team last time and, honestly, Newbridge was just better under pressure," she said.
"We cracked under it, but I hope we've learned from it.
"We have had a lot of close games since against Pyramid and Marong and Maiden Gully, so we have sort of learnt to hold on.
"Hopefully we get away to a good start, and if we do find ourselves in front, I hope we've learned to be better in the pressure moments."
With the chance to not only leapfrog the Maroons on the ladder, but put further space between themselves and sixth-placed Marong below (depending on the outcome of the Panthers' clash against Pyramid Hill), the clash is likely the biggest the Bears have played in since round 17 of the 2017 season, when they were still a live finals chance, but were beaten by Calivil United.
The Demons claimed fifth spot with the win.
While it was not quite a win, Newbridge co-coach Selina Holland saw definite signs of a return to form by the Maroons in a 48-48 draw last weekend.
It followed back-to-back losses against Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
Holland said the Bears' great form - headlined by their round 10 upset over second-placed Pyramid Hill - had not gone unnoticed around the league.
"I know we really had to work hard to beat Pyramid Hill (in round seven) - it's likely the best game we've played all season," she said.
"So, I know what an effort that must have been from Serp.
"They have really hit form and will be a team to watch come finals.
"They've shown they have made some big changes, which is great to see for the league."
The Maroons had to fight every inch of the way for a three-goal win against the Bears last time.
After the scores were tied at 11-11 at quarter time, Newbridge set up a three-goal lead at half time, a margin they were able to keep until game's end.
Holland credited a mid-season 'bonding' session for helping in getting the Maroons' season back on track following their Mitiamo and Bridgewater defeats.
"It wasn't full-on or anything, more of a general chat and catch-up and a chance to have a bit of fun, to help us refocus again after two big games," she said.
"We worked out what our focus should be and what our game style should look like going forward.
"We definitely brought that to the table against Marong, so credit to our girls for the turnaound.
"I think the girls know they can play better than they did against Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
"We want the second chance if we can get it.
"The draw last week might help us with that. It may put us two points ahead of someone in the end, even though four points would have been better."
They have really hit form and will be a team to watch come finals- Newbridge coach Selina Holland
At Pyramid Hill, Marong will need to turn around a 20-goal defeat from earlier in the season if it is to enhance its finals prospects by beating the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 45-goal win over Calivil United.
Fresh from a bye, top of the ladder Mitiamo (8-1) will take on its grand final nemesis from the last two seasons, Maiden Gully YCW (3-7) at Marist College.
Bridgewater, which defeated the Eagles 45-34 last week, clashes with Inglewood.
