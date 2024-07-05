NAIDOC Week game a special occasion for Eaglehawk's Caden Meeks

Saturday night's NAIDOC Week soccer match between Eaglehawk and Strathdale holds extra significance for Borough young gun Caden Meeks.
The annual stand-alone CV League One Men clash, which has become one of the highlights of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League calendar, was the idea of his father, Warren, a long-time Eaglehawk volunteer and supporter.
"My dad started the Indigenous Round idea roughly six years ago, which I think we were the first soccer league in Australia to hold an Indigenous Round,'' Meeks said.
"I love how it brings the community together to celebrate everyone that's indigenous.
"Playing in this jersey means a lot to me. My Aboriginal culture means the world to me and I'll pass that down to my kids as well.
"To have that Aboriginal heritage on my back while playing in this game is special to me."
In terms of Bendigo-based clubs, there's no greater rivalry right now than Eaglehawk and Strathdale.
While the two clubs have a healthy respect for each other, they've had some fierce battles on the pitch in recent years.
In their championship clash earlier this season a lone goal from Meeks was the difference between the two teams as the Borough clinched the three points.
"We're great rivals, so it's always a big game against Strathdale,'' Meeks said.
"It should be a big crowd, which will be great. There'll be plenty of families here and it should be a great night."
The winner of Saturday night's clash will grab second place on the ladder.
Eaglehawk enters the match in second place - one point clear of the third-placed Blues.
Both clubs are basically playing for second place, with Tatura nine points clear on top of the table.
Strathdale returned to something like its best form last weekend when it put five goals past Shepparton SC.
With Strathdale unable to field a League One Women's team this year, La Trobe University steps into the fold to play Eaglehawk in the women's match.
The sixth-placed Eaglehawk will join fifth-placed La Trobe Uni on 12 points if it can win the feature match.
Eaglehawk's best form is good. The Hawks outscored reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United in the second-half last week.
The problem was they conceded seven goals in the first half and lost the match by a big margin.
La Trobe Uni is coming off a 5-2 win over Kyneton and another three points on Saturday would see the Eagles soar back inside the top four.
The NAIDOC Week matches will be played at Truscott Reserve.
The women's match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, with the men to follow from 5.15pm.
