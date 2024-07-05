Rare chance for Bendigo's young dancers to learn from ballet's best

Bendigo dance lovers rejoice. There's no need to travel. The grace and beauty of the ballet has come to you.
The Australian Ballet is kicking off its 2024 On Tour program at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre this weekend before heading off to NSW.
The Sleeping Beauty Act III and other works is set to transport audiences to a realm of romance, wonder and storybook-charm.
But it's not just the concert that makes this visit so special.
Some lucky Bendigo dancers have been given the rare opportunity to attend studio sessions and learn from distinguished teachers from the ballet.
They will join the Australia Ballet in special backstage visits, observe dancers at work in rehearsal rooms, and take their seats to watch an extraordinary performance of ballet.
It' all part of the 'Let's Dance' program in partnership with Telstra which aims to make dance more accessible and increase regional participation in ballet and the arts.
Telstra has been working with The Australian Ballet for 40 years in nurturing young Australian dancers and Australian Ballet artistic director David Hallberg said the organisation aimed to touch the hearts and minds of as many people as possible.
"We're delighted to continue ballet's long-standing tradition of presenting unforgettable ballet experiences to regional communities," he said.
The Australian Ballet performed at Ulumbarra on Friday, July 5 and will be on stage again at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 6.
Various classes for up and coming Bendigo dancers are taking place at various times on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.