'It's a fantastic challenge': winemaker reflects on 30 years in industry

When he started at the Balgownie Estate as a vineyard hand, Tony Winspear had some gardening experience and an arts degree under his belt.
"My expectations were that I hoped I would enjoy it," he said.
"I always enjoyed gardening work."
He didn't think he'd stay 30 years.
Now he's no longer pruning the vines, instead he's overseeing wine production across the estate's two vineyards, bringing their product to the top echelons of quality.
The estate's chief winemaker has seen the estate grow from a mostly agricultural venture to a business that also specialises in hospitality and accommodation.
Mr Winspear began as a vineyard hand at the estate in 1994, when it was a "small but well-regarded winery" of 33 acres.
In 1999 it was purchased by brothers Des and Rod Forrester, with friend Bill Freeman, who expanded the operation to just over 70 acres, established a cafe and a small amount of accommodation.
Now the estate boasts glamping tents, further accommodation, restaurant and a deck.
It's a reflection of a shifting industry, Mr Winspear said.
"Go back 20 years, people would get in a car on a weekend - 'oh, let's go to a few wineries and taste a few wines and buy a few bottles'," he said.
"These days, people have matured and they're after an event.
"We all know that Victorians love their food, and if they hear that there's good food being served, people will travel miles."
According to the 67-year-old, these changes have been matched by shifts in the industry, with tastes moving to lighter, less alcoholic wines.
Mr Winspear said the estate restaurant was a further opportunity to showcase their products by matching seasonal menus with their wines.
"We've moved from having a fairly simple cafe to having a very, very good restaurant," Mr Winspear said.
"That gives us free reign to make really top-end wines to match excellent food."
Balgownie Estate, which produces around 10,000 cases a year, currently exports to the UK, Singapore, China and Hong Kong.
In 2021, it was awarded five red stars by the Halliday Wine Companion, marking an "outstanding winery regularly producing wines of exemplary quality and typicity".
Mr Winspear said he has relished getting the best out of the vineyards.
"Even though the last vintage might have been an absolute cracker, the following vintage you want to do even better. So there's always the challenge."
And after 30 years, he isn't planning to leave.
"If you were here for the last vintage, you would understand why," he said.
"The fruit was absolutely sensational and we'd made some fantastic batches."
For wine novices, Mr Winspear recommends starting with wines you like, but be willing to branch out.
"Don't let anyone tell you that you should be drinking a particular wine - if your palate doesn't enjoy it, don't drink it," he said.
If you mainly like reds, stick to reds, but if you want to change that up, then you might just have a sneaky try of a nice white."
"Just trust your own palate and enjoy the wines that you're drinking."
As for where wine tastes are going next, Mr Winspear said the trend towards, lighter, low-alcohol drinks will continue.
"I think it's quite exciting, actually, because those sort of styles are really food-friendly."
